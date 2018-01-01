Summertime in Łeba (weh-bah) brings Polish and German holidaymakers by the busload, who create a relaxed, good-humoured buzz as they stroll the streets, eat out and enjoy the amusements that spring up to keep them diverted. Outside high season, this small fishing port slams the shutters and hunkers down to survive another long Baltic winter.

Most come here for the generous expanse of wide sandy beach and clean water for swimming. The town is also within day-trip distance from Gdańsk, while the attractive Słowiński National Park is within walking distance.

The sea and sand that put Łeba on the tourist map were almost its undoing in the past. In the 16th century the town moved from the western to the eastern bank of the Łeba River after a huge storm flattened the settlement, but even then, Łeba was prey to the peril of shifting sand dunes, which threatened to cover its buildings and disrupt shipping. However, at the end of the 19th century a new port was constructed and forests were planted to impede the sands.

