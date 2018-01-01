Welcome to Frombork
Alighting from the bus on the main road, what looks like a castle above you is, in fact, a cathedral, established by the Warmian bishops in the 13th century after a forced departure from nearby Braniewo, following an uprising of pagan Prussians. Later, from 1466 to 1772, Frombork was part of Poland, before it shifted to Prussian control as Frauenburg.
The town took a serious pummelling in WWII, but the cathedral miraculously survived. Frombork was repopulated by Poles exiled from territories annexed by the Soviet Union.
The complex is the main draw in Frombork, but the icing on the cake is its association with Nicolaus Copernicus. It was here that he spent the latter half of his life and conducted most of the observations and research for his heliocentric theory. Copernicus was buried in the cathedral, having survived just long enough to have the first printed copy of his great work placed in his hands – or so the legend goes.
Frombork - small fishing port of Vistula Bay and the seat of Warmia bishopric since 13th century. In Frombork Nicolas Copernicus -great polish astronomer - spent thirty years of his life and made some of his famous discoveries. He died in Frombork and lies buried in Cathedral.Tour start in Gdansk and goes directly to Frombork.This sightseeing tour offers a flexible itinerary that’s tailored to your interests. With expert local guide, discover the city’s history while seeing top Frombork attractions including cathedral hill and Museum in the former Bishops’ Palace.
