Welcome to Angeles & Clark Airport

Clark, 80km northwest of Manila, is the former site of the US Air Force’s base, in use from 1903 until the eruption of Mt Pinatubo forced their hasty departure in 1991. Since then the base has been developed into the site of an international airport and the Clark Freeport Zone – a somewhat refined enclave comprising a business district, estates, casinos, golf courses, duty-free shops and upcoming restaurants. It's also used as a base by the Philippine Air Force.

