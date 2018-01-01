Welcome to Golfo de Chiriquí

The gem of the Chiriquí lowlands is the Golfo de Chiriquí, home to the Parque Nacional Marino Golfo de Chiriquí, a national marine park with an area of just over 147 sq km, protecting 25 islands, 19 coral reefs and abundant wildlife. The marine park also protects the 30-sq-km Isla Boca Brava, a lovely little island with hiking trails and beautiful outer beaches. It's home to howler monkeys, several types of nesting sea turtles and 280 recorded bird species. It is reached from the mainland village of Boca Chica. Resorts in the area offer a range of tours.

