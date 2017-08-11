Welcome to Kristiansund

The historic cod-fishing and drying town of Kristiansund still looks below the sea for its wealth. Even though the waters are no longer so bountiful, cod-processing remains important. A significant amount of the world's klippfisk (salted cod) is cured around the town, while Mellemværftet, unkempt and chaotic, hangs on as a working boatyard. Kristiansund also plays a significant role in servicing Norway's North Sea oilfields, with its hotels, bars and restaurants catering to off-duty oil workers (with oil worker wages to spend).

Read More