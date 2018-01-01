If you make the short but extremely rewarding trip to Stewart Island/Rakiura you'll have one up on most New Zealanders, many of whom maintain an active curiosity about the country's 'third island' without ever going there.

Travellers who make the effort are rewarded with a warm welcome from both the local Kiwis and the local kiwi. This is arguably the best place to spy the country’s shy, feathered icon in the wild. Don’t be surprised if the close-knit community of islanders quickly know who you are – especially if you mingle over a beer at NZ’s southernmost pub in Oban, the island's only settlement.

Stewart Island/Rakiura offers plenty of outdoor adventures including kayaking and tramping. A major impetus for such excursions is bird life. The island is a bird sanctuary of international repute, and even amateur spotters will be distracted by the glorious squawking, singing and flitting of feathery flocks.

