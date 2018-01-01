Welcome to Whangarei District
To truly experience this area you'll need to get wet, and scores of beaches offer opportunities for swimming, surfing or just splashing about. The hot spots heave with Kiwi holidaymakers at peak times, but even then it’s possible to find isolated stretches of sand where your footprints are the only ones.
North of Whangarei, the Tutukaka Coast is one of the planet's top three coastlines, according to National Geographic Traveler magazine, and the late Jacques Cousteau rated the neighbouring Poor Knights Islands as one of the world's best dive sites.