Private Tour: Bay of Islands Day Trip from Auckland

Your day will begin with a pickup from your Auckland hotel. From here, you will head to Pahia City. Enjoy the spectacular rural and coastal scenery along the way.Your first stop will be to the Parry Kauri Park. Here you will view the two famous, gigantic Kauri trees. Visit the museum or take one of the board walks through the native bush.After this the journey will continue until you reach the next stop, Whanagarei Falls. Stretch your legs stop at Whangarei Falls, which is a beautiful 26m waterfall near the maritime town of Whangarei. It can appear as several parallel columns of water or a large rectangular column depending on whether it has been raining heavily or not.A loop walk allows you to experience the falls from both its top and bottom. There is a picnic table at the bottom, which is a nice spot to check out some of the ducks swimming across the plunge pool before the falls.Explore Pahia which is famous for its white sand beaches and beautiful coastline, with a vast variety of marine wildlife. Enjoy the shops of a bygone era. You will then move on to Haruru Falls, which are a miniature version of the famed Niagara Falls, which offer amazing views. You can also choose to experience Pahia’s top attraction ‘Hole in the Rock and Cape Brett’ cruise. Enjoy the scenery as you cruise past the Cape Brett Lighthouse, before arriving at the majestic Hole in the Rock. Hold your breath as the skipper navigates through the narrow space and admire the rock walls which soar above you. Take in the Grand Cathedral Cave before heading back into the sheltered waters of the Bay. Keep a look out for common and Bottlenose Dolphins, whales and other marine life as we get you up close to the action from the comfort of Dolphin Seeker.Head back to Auckland and be dropped off at your desired location in Auckland City with a small memento from us.There is tremendous flexibility with this tour too, as a guide can be provided in the following languages for an additional flat rate: Arabic, Chinese, Dutch, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese, Russian, Spanish, Norwegian, Swedish, Danish.