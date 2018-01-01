Waipu is a sleepy rural town with a fascinating history, giggle-inducing name and a couple of excellent swimming beaches nearby at Waipu Cove and Langs Beach.

Read More

Waipu's original 934 British settlers came from Scotland via Nova Scotia (Canada) between 1853 and 1860. These canny Scots had the good sense to eschew frigid Otago, where so many of their kindred settled, for sunnier northern climes. Only 10% of current residents are direct descendants but there’s a big get together every year, when the Highland Games, established in 1871, take place in Caledonian Park.

Bream Bay has miles of blissfully deserted beach, blighted only slightly by a giant oil refinery at the north end. At Uretiti, a stretch of beach south of a DOC campsite is unofficially considered ‘clothing optional’. Over New Year the crowd is evenly split between Kiwi families, serious European nudists and gay guys from Auckland and Northland.

Read Less