At the Poor Knights Islands, colourful underwater scenery combines with two decommissioned navy ships to provide a perfect playground for divers. Dive boats depart from the bustling marina at Tutukaka, a small fishing settlement 28km northeast of Whangarei.

Read More

From Tutukaka the road heads slightly inland, popping out 10km later at the golden sands of Matapouri. A blissful 20-minute coastal walk leads from here to Whale Bay, fringed with giant pohutukawa trees.

Continuing north from Matapouri, the wide expanse of Sandy Bay, one of Northland’s premier surf beaches, comes into view. Long-boarding competitions are held here in summer. The road then loops back to join SH1 at Hikurangi. A branch leading off from this road doubles back north to the coast at Whananaki, where there are more glorious beaches and the Otamure Bay DOC campsite.

Read Less