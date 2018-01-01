Welcome to Matakohe
Apart from its rural charms, the key reason for visiting Matakohe is the superb Kauri Museum. The museum shop stocks mementoes crafted from kauri wood and gum.
Facing the museum is the tiny kauri-built Matakohe Pioneer Church (1867), which served both Methodists and Anglicans, and acted as the community’s hall and school. Nearby, you can wander through a historic school house (1878) and post office/telephone exchange (1909).
