Welcome to Kauri Coast

Apart from the odd bluff and river, this coast is basically unbroken and undeveloped for the 110km between the Hokianga and Kaipara Harbours. The main reason for coming here is to marvel at the kauri forests, one of the great natural highlights of NZ. If you're a closet tree hugger you’ll need 8m-long arms to get them around some of the big boys here.

