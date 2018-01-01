Milford Sound Helicopter Flight

Your memorable journey with Te Anau Helicopter Services Ltd starts with a transfer from your chosen accommodation in Te Anau or Manapouri. Once you arrive at our office the helicopter will be ready for your unforgettable experience. Buckle up and put on your headset so you can hear the knowledgeable pilot talking you through the picturesque wonders of Fiordland during your flight. The helicopter takes off heading towards Milford Sound, the most popular fiord in New Zealand. Experience the gorgeous snow-capped (in winter) mountain peaks as you head towards Lake Te Anau, the largest lake in the South Island and the second largest in New Zealand. Along your flight, you are welcome to take as many photos as you like so you can take these memories with you forever. With hidden lakes of beautiful clear blue waters and fresh waterfalls, deep green forestry and alpine views, you are surrounded with pure natural environment. Soak up the views while experiencing a luxury ride. This amazing helicopter flight includes a remote landing which gives you a prime location for stunning landscape photography as well as your latest selfie and Facebook profile picture. What a remarkable experience that we can make even more extraordinary by offering the opportunity to personalise your flight. Let us know when placing your booking if we are able to arrange a New Zealand gourmet picnic lunch for you to indulge on while soaking up the ambiance of Fiordland. We can extend your flight so you can spend more time in the helicopter taking you further on from Milford Sound which opens up to Fordland’s biggest mountains. There lies both the Age and Donne Glaciers on the remarkable Mount Tutoko. These are the most Southern Glaciers in New Zealand. The Donne Glacier descends the prominent east face of Mount Tutoko. It has been on the retreat, creating a spectacular alpine lake. Please note there is an extra cost to make your flight personalised. Once you arrive back at base in the helicopter we will transport you back to your accommodation while you can share all the highlights of your flight with us. We enjoy seeing the smile and excitement a helicopter flight creates for everyone!