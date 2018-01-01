Welcome to Manapouri
But little Manapouri has a few tricks up its sleeve. The town can't compete with Te Anau's abundance of restaurants and motels but it has mountain-backed lake views easily as lovely as those enjoyed by its bigger, more popular sibling. At 440m, Lake Manapouri is the second-deepest lake in New Zealand. And with far fewer overnight visitors than Te Anau, you can enjoy the spectacular sunsets all to yourself.
Top experiences in Manapouri
Manapouri activities
Doubtful Sound Overnight Cruise
Doubtful Sound has one of the most dramatic landscapes in New Zealand. It is the second largest of the 14 fiords in Fiordland National Park and is three times longer and 10 times larger than Milford Sound. With deep black fiords, soaring granite peaks and ancient rainforests that cling to the surrounding mountains, Doubtful Sound is a magnificent, unspoiled wilderness. Your Doubtful Sound overnight adventure begins with a short cruise across island-studded Lake Manapouri and a coach trip over Wilmot Pass. You'll then descend to Doubtful Sound to meet the crew and board the sailing scow awaiting you in Deep Cove.The sailing scow is purposely built for these waters and designed along the lines of a traditional sailing vessel, combining the charm of a bygone era with all the modern comforts, including spacious viewing decks, a dining saloon, fully licensed bar and an observation lounge.Cruise the full length of the fiord, weaving through hidden coves and waterways. Doubtful Sound is home to a vast array of natural flora and fauna. See bottlenose dolphins, fur seals and penguins in their natural habitats from the vessel’s large viewing decks and platforms. A specialist nature guide is on board to provide commentary and insight into the history of the region.In the late afternoon, the crew will drop anchor in a sheltered cove, allowing you to explore the shoreline by kayak or tender craft (small boat) with a nature guide. For the more adventurous, there’s even a chance to go swimming.Enjoy a delicious buffet dinner prepared by the onboard chef and relax in the saloon before retiring to your cozy cabin.The next morning, following a cooked or continental breakfast, cruise a little further before returning to Manapouri.
Doubtful Sound Cruise from Manapouri
Your day begins in Manapouri with a cruise across the picturesque Lake Manapouri followed by a trip across New Zealand's most expensive road over the Wilmot Pass, pausing along the way to experience the dense Fiordland rainforest and view Doubtful Sound glistening far below.In Doubtful Sound, you will board our spacious catamaran for a three-hour cruise through the pristine fiord. During the cruise our knowledgeable and friendly nature guides will share with you their passion for the region through their commentary. They will answer questions, point out landmarks and provide you with information about the varied wildlife you may encounter like dolphins, fur seals and the rare Fiordland crested penguin.What to bring: Non-slip shoes/boots, a waterproof jacket, a warm sweater/fleece jacket, sunscreen/sunglasses, insect repellent and a camera.
Milford Sound Helicopter Flight
Your memorable journey with Te Anau Helicopter Services Ltd starts with a transfer from your chosen accommodation in Te Anau or Manapouri. Once you arrive at our office the helicopter will be ready for your unforgettable experience. Buckle up and put on your headset so you can hear the knowledgeable pilot talking you through the picturesque wonders of Fiordland during your flight. The helicopter takes off heading towards Milford Sound, the most popular fiord in New Zealand. Experience the gorgeous snow-capped (in winter) mountain peaks as you head towards Lake Te Anau, the largest lake in the South Island and the second largest in New Zealand. Along your flight, you are welcome to take as many photos as you like so you can take these memories with you forever. With hidden lakes of beautiful clear blue waters and fresh waterfalls, deep green forestry and alpine views, you are surrounded with pure natural environment. Soak up the views while experiencing a luxury ride. This amazing helicopter flight includes a remote landing which gives you a prime location for stunning landscape photography as well as your latest selfie and Facebook profile picture. What a remarkable experience that we can make even more extraordinary by offering the opportunity to personalise your flight. Let us know when placing your booking if we are able to arrange a New Zealand gourmet picnic lunch for you to indulge on while soaking up the ambiance of Fiordland. We can extend your flight so you can spend more time in the helicopter taking you further on from Milford Sound which opens up to Fordland’s biggest mountains. There lies both the Age and Donne Glaciers on the remarkable Mount Tutoko. These are the most Southern Glaciers in New Zealand. The Donne Glacier descends the prominent east face of Mount Tutoko. It has been on the retreat, creating a spectacular alpine lake. Please note there is an extra cost to make your flight personalised. Once you arrive back at base in the helicopter we will transport you back to your accommodation while you can share all the highlights of your flight with us. We enjoy seeing the smile and excitement a helicopter flight creates for everyone!
4 Day Doubtful and Milford Sound Photography Workshop
Day 1From Queenstown, heading to Te Anau, we take the Milford Highway up the Eglinton Valley. Winding through the mountains; past dark, brooding lakes and mossy beech forests, perched at impossibly steep slopes, you will arrive at Milford Sound. Milford Sound is one of the country's most iconic locations, granite peaks soar more than a mile above the dark waters of the fjord. Huge waterfalls tumble down into the sea giving the area a scale and grandeur that has to be seen to be believed. A night here provide the chances to capture a dramatic light over Mitre Peak at both sunrise and sunset, from a variety of locations.Day 2You will head back to Te Anau to spend a night. You will walk the tranquil shores of Lake Te Anau, the South Island’s largest lake, on an easy path at the start of the Kepler Track. You will photograph the sunset over the lake, with a vast array of mountains beyond.Day 3In the morning you will go to Pearl Harbour, Manapouri. You will cruise across picturesque Lake Manapouri to West Arm before traveling through the dense rainforest across Wilmot Pass. Once at Deep Cove, you board our boat for an overnight cruise of beautiful Doubtful Sound. On board, there are excellent photo opportunities of waterfalls, rainforest and mountains as you head into a truly untouched part of the Te Wahipounamu World Heritage Area.Day 4Waking up on the boat sheltered in the wilderness of Doubtful Sound, you will cruise through some of the fiord’s most stunning scenery, No matter what the weather, Fiordland is always spectacular. After arriving back to Pearl Harbour, You will return to Queenston to connect with late afternoon flights.
Te Anau - Manapouri Cycle Trail
The scenic bike trail runs along the Waiau river between Te Anau and Manapouri and is suitable for riders of all skill levels! Getting transport to the end of the trail gives you freedom to head back to Te Anau at your own pace. This allows time to explore the beauty of the area and stop for plenty of photos (you'll want to take lots!!). The Waiau River is world famous for trout fishing, jet boating, Lord Of The Rings and much more! A 30km trip of world-class scenic bike trails. Suitable for all skill levels.A standard mountain bike rental of 4 hours is included. Moderate fitness required. There are several hills along the trail. If fitness may be a concern we recommend upgrading to an electric bike. Electric bike upgrades are available. You can even pre-book a picnic lunch to take with you (please give 24hours notice).All tours start from Wild Rides HQ in the Te Anau town center. You must arrive at least 15mins before your departure time so you can fill out rental agreements and go through a quick briefing with information on the trail. You will also be given a map to be sure you never get lost.
Full-Day Fly Fishing in Fiordland
Using his wealth of local knowledge, Mark Wallace and his team of top notch guides, will show you an extraordinary fly fishing experience on the mighty Waiau River which flows between Lake Te Anau and Manapouri. This is a must-do on any serious angler’s bucket list and a fishing experience you won’t find anywhere else.The Waiau River is truly one-of-a-kind. Teeming with Brown and Rainbow Trout and bordering Fiordland National Park, the Waiau combines low fishing pressure with extraordinary Mayfly hatches for a fly fishing experience that’s truly world class yet often underrated. This is a great fit for anglers looking for an outstanding fly fishing adventure and it’s also a perfect river for those just getting to know fly fishing or trying it for the first time – our guides are friendly and patient providing essential tuition on the river.A larger waterway; our highly experienced guides break the Waiau down and fish it like a small river. We know the Waiau like the back of our hands, and trout here are anything but hook-shy! Dotted with islands, beaches and eddies that are impossible to reach on foot, we use custom-built boats to navigate to the river’s best fishing spots, sometimes fishing from the boat drift-style if the client wishes. Don’t be put off by the use of the boat, trout on the Waiau are forgiving and settle fast once the boat has moved through and these boats are by far the superior method of maneuvering around this river. Join us for a full day of fly fishing on the mighty Waiau. You’ll quickly see why anglers who have fished all over the world rave about their time spent fishing with us. Pre-booking is recommended Dec – Feb as availability is limited.