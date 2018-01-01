Welcome to Bluff
Outside oyster season, the main reason folk come here is to catch the ferry to Stewart Island/Rakiura, catch some maritime nostalgia at the museum, or pose for photos beside the Stirling Point signpost.
Queenstown to Gunns Camp Today you are in for a treat. It’s an early start as make our way to Milford Sound, one of NZ’s most famous destinations, sometimes referred to as the ‘Eighth Wonder of the World’. You won’t want to nap on this leg of the journey as we drive past Lake Wakatipu and watch the landscape change from farmland to mountains, glacier carved valleys and fiords. There is time to do an afternoon boat cruise around Milford Sound to soak up this untouched world. Known for its rich marine ecology, it’s likely you’ll spot a few wild dolphins, seals and penguins. Next, we head for our unique Stray overnight stop, Gunn’s Camp, located in the solitude of Hollyford Valley. There’s no better place to enjoy an evening under the stars, spot glow-worms in the bush and listen out for kiwi bird calls in the night. Gunns Camp to Invercargill/Stewart Island We start the morning with a short riverside stroll through beech forest on the Viewing Gantry walk. Fiordland is part of the UNESCO World Heritage site Te Wahipounamu (which incorporates four national parks including Mt Cook, Mt Aspiring, Westland and Fiordland) and you’ll understand why as you marvel at the spectacular surrounding landscape. This afternoon we travel further south via Te Anau to Invercargill and on to Bluff, where you can catch a ferry to Stewart Island. NZ’s third largest island, Stewart Island, has an abundance of activities for the outdoor enthusiast, such as fishing, kayaking, diving, bird watching and tramping tracks. Those not going to Stewart Island will spend the night in Invercargill. Invercargill/Stewart Island to Queenstown The morning is yours to explore the island, meet the locals, go fishing or enjoy some of the walks. We catch an afternoon ferry back to the mainland. For those who chose not to venture onto Stewart Island your bus departs mid-morning to head out to Waipapa Point, Curio Bay and Porpoise Bay for some sea lion, penguin and dolphin spotting in the Catlins. On the chance we can’t find any wildlife, we can visit the 180 million-year-old fossilized forest and grab a milkshake. Afterwards we return to Bluff Hill to meet up with the island-goers before we express back to Queenstown.
Queenstown Wilderness and Jet Boat Tour
Today, I'll personally show you the sights of Queenstown and the greater area with a bit of adrenaline thrown in! We will drive out towards the head of Lake Wakatipu. This stretch of road from Queenstown to Glenorchy was recently voted by Lonely Planet as one of the most beautiful drives in the world and you'll see why when we stop at the Bennett's Bluff lookout. Take a thrilling jet boat ride on the Dart River. Out of all the jet boat rides around, this is by far the best experience! You will also get to experience walking through ancient beech forests.We will then enjoy a picnic lunch at the lake in Glenorchy and on our way back from Glenorchy, we can have an optional short 45-minute walk out to Bob's Cove.In the afternoon, we take a visit to Arrowtown, a beautiful historic gold miners town that's well worth a wander down the main street. I'll then have you back to your accommodation around 5pm. Each Personal Private Tour is tailored to suit you and the day, so let's have a chat and I'll create the perfect 1-day itinerary in Queenstown specifically for you, your family or your group.