It's also at the very heart of the prestigious Central Otago wine region (www.cowa.org.nz), known for its extraordinarily good pinot noir and, to a lesser extent, riesling, pinot gris and chardonnay. The Cromwell Basin – which stretches from Bannockburn, 5km southwest of Cromwell, to north of Lake Dunstan – accounts for over 70% of Central Otago’s total wine production. Pick up the Central Otago Wine Map for details of upwards of 50 local wineries.
Full-Day Arrowtown and Wanaka Tour from Queenstown
Your full-day tour will begin with a pickup from your centrally located Queenstown hotel. From here, you will be taken to the historic Arrowtown. The town was popular for gold mining in the 1860’s with gold prospectors traveling from both Europe and China to try their luck. Travel deeper into the Gibbston Valley and along the Kawarau Gorge, you'll gaze upon vineyard after vineyard; in a rugged setting that has lent itself to the production of award-winning pinot noirs.Arrive into "new" Cromwell which will make more sense to you as we detour into "Old Cromwell" and reveal the secrets that lay beneath the man-made lake and the Clyde Dam beyond it. You will stroll alongside quaint shops and galleries and view the historical ruins left behind, and we'll treat you to a classic morning tea - a hot drink, cheese roll and a slice.Historically used by Maori as a pathway to greenstone sites and later by goldminers for accommodation close to Cardrona claims, today Wanaka has branded itself as a lifestyle reserve, surrounded by huge mountains and massive glaciers. You will be lead to the Reflection Tree, which grows within the lake. No matter what season it is, this tree will always make for great photos.Then, have one hour of free time to wander Wanaka at your whim, maybe you'll look around the shops, sit and have an icecream by the lake, or go for a walk along the lake path; the choice is yours. This is also a good time to grab some lunch at a nice local café. As you head back towards Queenstown, you will take the Crown Range home. As New Zealand's highest sealed road, the Crown Range is usually covered in snow in winter and boasts some incredible viewing platforms. You will step out and soak these up and grab a photo or three.Before returning to the hotel, there is still one more famous stop to make. Built in 1863 to service gold prospectors, offering them accommodation, and a place to stop and seek refreshment, is Cardrona Hotel. It is one of New Zealand's oldest pubs, and possibly the most well-known. Pop in and explore, and we'll shout you a beer or soft drink to enjoy in the beer garden or by the fire.
2 Day Queenstown to Christchurch via Glaciers
Day 1 - Queenstown to Franz Josef Glacier with Newmans Coachlines Queenstown to Franz Josef Glacier Depart Queenstown by coach passing through Cromwell, Wanaka and Hawea before travelling over the magnificent Haast Pass into Westland. On arrival transfer to your accommodation. A local shuttle is available to take you to the glacier base where you can enjoy some short walks and magnificent views. Perhaps take a scenic helicopter flight for the ultimate view. Spectacular photo opportunities abound of these huge ice masses. Watch out for keas (native parrots) and their inquisitive cheeky play. Glacier Valley shuttle You will be met at your accommodation by a representative from Glacier Valley Eco Tours and taken on a short tour to view the glacier. Your shuttle vehicle will transfer you up the Franz Josef valley to the road end. Here you will have the opportunity to walk to view the glacier from a viewing platform. Or enjoy one of the short walks available in this area. You will be returned to your accommodation by the Glacier Valley Eco Tours shuttle. Your accommodation: Punga Grove motel & suites Day 2 - Franz Josef to Greymouth, then take the Tranz Alpine train to ChristchurchFranz Josef to Greymouth Train Station by Intercity Coach This morning travel north through the small townships of Whataroa and Harihari. Stop at the Bushman's Centre for refreshments and a chance to experience a bit of West Coast humour. Continue through the township of Ross, which in the late 1800s was the centre of one of New Zealand's richest alluvial goldfields. In 1903 the largest gold nugget ever found in New Zealand was discovered at Jones Creek, not far from the town centre. It weighed 2807 grams. The New Zealand Government later purchased the nugget and presented it as a coronation gift to King George V. On arrival into Hokitika there is time to purchase lunch, walk around the town centre, to view the greenstone factories, visit the woodworking studio, or just relax and enjoy the windswept coast. Hokitika is the administrative and commercial centre for this part of Westland. The major primary industry is timber milling. Dairy and sheep farming, commercial fishing, white baiting and eel processing being the other major industries. Continue onto Greymouth Railway Station from where you catch the world famous Tranz Alpine train across the Southern Alps to Christchurch. Tranz Alpine Scenic train Greymouth to Christchurch Considered one of the world's great train journeys, the Tranz Alpine scenic train takes you from Greymouth to Christchurch. You'll travel across the South Island through the Arthur's Pass National Park from the west coast to the east. From the comfort of your carriage see lush beech forest, deep river valleys and the spectacular peaks of the Southern Alps. Descend to the windswept Canterbury Plains before arriving in the city of Christchurch.
Great Southern Circle Self-Drive 5-Night Tour
Day One Christchurch – Lake TekapoToday travel by road to Lake Tekapo, travelling through the Canterbury Plains and the rolling foothills of the Southern Alps. This evening you have the option to visit the Mount John Observatory for some amazing star gazing.Evening accommodation Pepper Hotel Lake Tekapo or similarDay Two Tekapo – Mt Cook – QueenstownToday travel by road to Mt Cook and then south travelling through the Lindas Pass, along the shores of Lake Dunstan, the township of Cromwell and through the Kawerau Gorge to Queenstown, the tourism capital of New Zealand.Evening accommodation Millennium Hotel or similar Day Three Queenstown – Milford Sounds – QueenstownToday enjoy a truly stunning scenic drive to Milford Sound, travelling initially from Queenstown to Te Anau, gateway to the Fiordland National Park then through the Homer Tunnel emerge into the Cleddau Valley. Join your Milford Sound Nature Cruise for an unforgettable experience, and explore the wonder of this majestic fiord before returning to Queenstown by road. As an alternative to self-driving you can chose to travel to and from Queenstown by coach as a day tour option to Milford Sound, or treat yourself to a truly unique experience and join a Doubtful Sounds day tour from Queenstown; Optional extra's can be purchased separately.Day Four QueenstownA free day at leisure in Queenstown to either simply explore this most beautiful township nestled on the shores of Lake Wakatipu and surrounds by mountains which are snow-capped for much of the year or enjoy one of the many actives that are on offer. Optional extra's can be purchased separately.Day Five Queenstown – Haast Pass – Franz JosefTravel along the shores of Lake Wanaka and Hawea to the Haast Pass, gateway to World Heritage Westland National Park. Continue up the West Coast to Franz Josef Glaciers. The Franz Josef Glacier, 11km in length and more than 7,000 years old. This living ‘river of ice’ is a must see for any visitor to New Zealand.Evening Accommodation Scenic Circle Franz Josef Hotel or similar.Day Six Franz Josef – Greymouth – ChristchurchToday travel to Greymouth, the centre for thousands of diggers during the historic gold strikes of the 1860’s. Then journey over the Southern Alps, through Arthurs Pass, and on to Christchurch where your tour will conclude. There is the option today to leave your car in Greymouth and return to Christchurch by the TranzAlpine train. This journey is renowned as one of the top ten train journeys in the world. In Christchurch you will be transferred to your accommodation or the airport where your tour concludes.There are more options / add on's available and further details will be supplied following receipt of the booking
Christchurch Full Day Private Transfer or Excursion from Queenstown
Meet and greet at your accommodation in Queenstownh or at the international airport of Christchurch. Travel in an SUV 4WD with commentary from your driver/guide. First stop is Arrowtown just 19 klm from Queenstown, with its old mining town where the first Chinese settlers came in search of fortune. A brief walk around the village to grab a cup of coffee or icecream! Continue travel on the Lindis Pass and coasting the Kawarau Gorge where some relics of the mining era are visible. We continue driving and have a brief stop in Cromwell the Fruit Bowl Of The South to savour some of the fruits in season. We will take a lunch stop in Omarama then continue to Lake Pukaki to admire the turquoise colour of the lake. If possible we will drive to Mt Cook(about 40min drive to reach) but only if it is already visible from the Lake.Continue in late afternoon to Lake Tekapo for a quick cup of coffee/tea and a short walk to look at the picturesque turquoise lake and the Church of Good Shepard. Another short stop is included at Geraldine and the Tin Shed for some merino-possum clothing and accessories. Head towards Ashburton and then finally Christchurch where you driver/guide will transfer you to your accommodation and bid you farewell. By choosing to depart from Wanaka you will pass Puzzling World an attraction that will play with your eyes and mind(entry not included) and coast Lake Dunstan to then proceed with the above itinerary. Your driver guide will bid you farewell at your accommodation in Christchurch.