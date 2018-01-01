Welcome to Twizel
Today the town is thriving with a modest boom in holiday-home subdivisions and recognition from travellers that – as plain Jane as it may be – Twizel is actually in the middle of everything and has almost everything one might need (within reason).
Top experiences in Twizel
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.
Twizel activities
Pelennor Fields Two Hour Tour
Start times 10.00am and 3.00pm. Duration 2 hours. You will be picked up from Twizel information centre, Mackenzie Country Hotel (or from your accommodation by prior arrangement.), by your friendly knowledgeable guide, we cater for small intimate groups with access to this private working farm. Just a Short distance from town we will visit the largest film location for Lord of the Rings. Experience how scenes were made, why locations were chosen and how Peter Jackson divided his time. We have lots of fun facts and stories of behind the scenes. We will help you take great photos, whilst you handle replica swords and enjoy becoming your favourite character and other cosplay LOTR scenes. This tour is not just for Lord of the Rings fans, suitable for all people. Good walking shoes required and appropriate attire for the season and time of day is recommended our tour is weather dependant- minimum numbers apply. We recommend calling 24 hours prior to departure on our Freephone number to confirm pickup details and check weather conditions,
MOUNTAINOUS MORNING MAGIC CRUISE
Enjoy a complimentary pickup and transfer from your centrally located Twizel accommodations to the lake. Before taking hover, take part in a short safety briefing. Then, you’ll be ready for your 40-minute scenic hover on Lake Pukaki. Departing from Haymens Road, you'll first head to Tekapo B Power Station to take in the stunning views of the only power station in New Zealand to be under water. After exploring Tekapo B, you’ll head past Morgan's Island,which is the only island to be located in Lake Pukaki. After exploring Morgan's Island enjoy a stunning stop for photographic opportunity of the iconic Aoraki Mount Cook! Other sightings during your trip are Tasman Downs, were Laketown from the Hobbit movies was filmed. With a guaranteed window seat, you can sit back and drink in the absolute breathtaking views. Your professional crew member will provide expert commentary along the way. After the completion of your hover, enjoy the worry-free transfer in a courtesy van back to your accommodation in Twizel.
AMPHIBIOUS AFTERNOON ADVENTURE
Enjoy a complimentary pickup and transfer from your centrally located Twizel accommodations to the lake. Before taking hover, take part in a short safety briefing. Then, you’ll be ready for your 40-minute scenic hover on Lake Pukaki. Departing from Haymens Road, you'll first head to Tekapo B Power Station to take in the stunning views of the only power station in New Zealand to be under water. After exploring Tekapo B, you’ll head past Morgan's Island,which is the only island to be located in Lake Pukaki. After exploring Morgan's Island enjoy a stunning stop for photographic opportunity of the iconic Aoraki Mount Cook! Other sightings during your trip are Tasman Downs, were Laketown from the Hobbit movies was filmed. With a guaranteed window seat, you can sit back and drink in the absolute breathtaking views. Your professional crew member will provide expert commentary along the way. After the completion of your hover, enjoy the worry-free transfer in a courtesy van back to your accommodation in Twizel.
ETHEREAL EVENING EXPERIENCE CRUISE
Enjoy a complimentary pickup and transfer from your centrally located Twizel accommodations to the lake. Before taking hover, take part in a short safety briefing. Then, you’ll be ready for your 40-minute scenic hover on Lake Pukaki. Departing from Haymens Road, you'll first head to Tekapo B Power Station to take in the stunning views of the only power station in New Zealand to be under water. After exploring Tekapo B, you’ll head past Morgan's Island,which is the only island to be located in Lake Pukaki. After exploring Morgan's Island enjoy a stunning stop for photographic opportunity of the iconic Aoraki Mount Cook! Other sightings during your trip are Tasman Downs, were Laketown from the Hobbit movies was filmed. With a guaranteed window seat, you can sit back and drink in the absolute breathtaking views. Your professional crew member will provide expert commentary along the way. After the completion of your hover, enjoy the worry-free transfer in a courtesy van back to your accommodation in Twizel.
Highlights of New Zealand
Two weeks is barely enough time to thoroughly explore your hometown, let alone a place as fascinating as New Zealand. For adventurers on a tight time-budget, this 15-day trip wraps up the must-sees of both islands with a nice little bow. Check out the Coromandel Peninsula's gorgeous beaches, hang with the Maori in a traditional village, walk the beaches of Kaikoura and get your adrenaline fix in Queenstown. Consider this your New Zealand starter kit.