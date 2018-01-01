Pelennor Fields Two Hour Tour

Start times 10.00am and 3.00pm. Duration 2 hours. You will be picked up from Twizel information centre, Mackenzie Country Hotel (or from your accommodation by prior arrangement.), by your friendly knowledgeable guide, we cater for small intimate groups with access to this private working farm. Just a Short distance from town we will visit the largest film location for Lord of the Rings. Experience how scenes were made, why locations were chosen and how Peter Jackson divided his time. We have lots of fun facts and stories of behind the scenes. We will help you take great photos, whilst you handle replica swords and enjoy becoming your favourite character and other cosplay LOTR scenes. This tour is not just for Lord of the Rings fans, suitable for all people. Good walking shoes required and appropriate attire for the season and time of day is recommended our tour is weather dependant- minimum numbers apply. We recommend calling 24 hours prior to departure on our Freephone number to confirm pickup details and check weather conditions,