Welcome to Methven

Methven is busiest in winter (June to September), when it fills up with snow bunnies heading to nearby Mt Hutt. At other times tumbleweeds don't quite blow down the main street – much to the disappointment of the wannabe gunslingers arriving for the raucous October rodeo. Over summer (December to March) it's a low-key and affordable base for trampers and mountain bikers heading into the spectacular mountain foothills.