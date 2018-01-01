10-Day Photography Expedition of the South Island of New Zealand

Join this stunning 10-day photography expedition of New Zealand. Each day there will be a variety of themes for your pictures!DAY 1: Christchurch After the overnight flight to New Zealand then Christchurch, the second largest city of the country and transfer to the hotel, the morning will be free for you to recover from the long journey and adapt to the time zone. We will have a welcome dinner and orientation to the expedition. Enjoy the afternoon walking around the main streets of the city center, or just stay resting in the hotel. (D)DAY 2: Mount Cook We will start the day with a visit to the central botanical gardens. Early in the afternoon our destination will be Aoraki Mount Cook with stops at Lake Pukaki and the famous Good Shepherd church at Lake Tekapo. After dinner we will make some long exposure photos of the stars, with backdrops of Hooker Valley and Aoraki Mount Cook. Photo theme: landscape, nature, architecture and road. (B)DAY 3: Mount Cook Today we will explore the short walks in the Hooker and Aoraki valleys and Mount Cook with its beautiful lakes and parks, after that we will be traveling to Wanaka. Photo theme: landscape, nature, architecture and road. (B)DAY 4: Wanaka Our day will start with Lake Wanaka follow by Mount Aspiring National Park, Cardrona and Crown Range Valley. Photo theme: landscape, nature, architecture and road. (B)DAY 5: Catlins/Nugget Point After a photographic sunrise by the Lake Wanaka, we will travel to the region of Catlins Forest Park and Nugget Point lighthouse until the sunset. Photo theme: landscape, nature and road. (B)DAY 6: Milford Sound We leave early to Milford Sound through Te Anau. There will be many photo stops along the way on the most beautiful highway in the country. The sunset with Mitre Peak as background. Photo theme: landscape, nature and road. (B)DAY 7: Milford Sound Free morning. Photo theme: landscape and nature. (B)DAY 8: Queenstown Morning journey to Glenorchy and the Greenstone. In the afternoon we will explore the region in Queenstown and the legendary city of Arrowtown, and the Kawarau Bungee Jump. Photo theme: landscape, nature, city and architecture. (B)DAY 9: Queenstown In the morning we will explore Queenstown, Lake Hays, Wakatipu and the Remarkables. At night we will have our farewell dinner. Photo theme: landscape, nature, city and architecture. (B, D)DAY 10: Queenstown After breakfast, shuttle to the airport and return flight home.