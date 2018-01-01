Welcome to Lake Tekapo
Such splendid Mackenzie Country and Southern Alps views are reason enough to linger, but there's infinitely more to see if you wait till dark. In 2012 the Aoraki Mackenzie area was declared an International Dark Sky Reserve, one of only 10 in the world, and Tekapo's Mt John – under light-pollution-free skies – is the ultimate place to experience the region’s glorious night sky.
Explore Mount Cook from Christchurch
A short stop at either the Tin Shed (an old shearing shed selling discount sweaters) or at Barkers Winery for tastings of wines, sauces and jams. Continuing through the foothills of the Southern Alps from Geraldine to Fairlie and through the MacKenzie Basin, with its brown snowgrass-covered landscape which has an almost desert like aspect, to Lake Tekapo. There is the opportunity to take an idyllic photograph of the Church of the Good Shepherd on Lake Tekapo with its backdrop of magnificent alpine scenery. Next, it's onto Lake Pukaki where the Tasman Valley opens into the MacKenzie Basin with Mount Cook and the surrounding snow covered peaks in the background. Lunch is at the Hermitage in the Mount Cook National Park. Following lunch an alpine flight over the National Park can be arranged with Mount Cook Airlines (optional at additional cost, payable direct). Glacier landings by ski planes are also available (optional at additional cost, payable direct). Next, you'll explore the Tasman Glacier where a twenty minute climb by foot will take you to the top of the terminal moraine, this vantage point provides views of both the Tasman Glacier and the newly formed Lake Tasman. Return by coach in the afternoon, stopping at the Canterbury high country town of Fairlie for late afternoon tea.
10-Day Photography Expedition of the South Island of New Zealand
Join this stunning 10-day photography expedition of New Zealand. Each day there will be a variety of themes for your pictures!DAY 1: Christchurch After the overnight flight to New Zealand then Christchurch, the second largest city of the country and transfer to the hotel, the morning will be free for you to recover from the long journey and adapt to the time zone. We will have a welcome dinner and orientation to the expedition. Enjoy the afternoon walking around the main streets of the city center, or just stay resting in the hotel. (D)DAY 2: Mount Cook We will start the day with a visit to the central botanical gardens. Early in the afternoon our destination will be Aoraki Mount Cook with stops at Lake Pukaki and the famous Good Shepherd church at Lake Tekapo. After dinner we will make some long exposure photos of the stars, with backdrops of Hooker Valley and Aoraki Mount Cook. Photo theme: landscape, nature, architecture and road. (B)DAY 3: Mount Cook Today we will explore the short walks in the Hooker and Aoraki valleys and Mount Cook with its beautiful lakes and parks, after that we will be traveling to Wanaka. Photo theme: landscape, nature, architecture and road. (B)DAY 4: Wanaka Our day will start with Lake Wanaka follow by Mount Aspiring National Park, Cardrona and Crown Range Valley. Photo theme: landscape, nature, architecture and road. (B)DAY 5: Catlins/Nugget Point After a photographic sunrise by the Lake Wanaka, we will travel to the region of Catlins Forest Park and Nugget Point lighthouse until the sunset. Photo theme: landscape, nature and road. (B)DAY 6: Milford Sound We leave early to Milford Sound through Te Anau. There will be many photo stops along the way on the most beautiful highway in the country. The sunset with Mitre Peak as background. Photo theme: landscape, nature and road. (B)DAY 7: Milford Sound Free morning. Photo theme: landscape and nature. (B)DAY 8: Queenstown Morning journey to Glenorchy and the Greenstone. In the afternoon we will explore the region in Queenstown and the legendary city of Arrowtown, and the Kawarau Bungee Jump. Photo theme: landscape, nature, city and architecture. (B)DAY 9: Queenstown In the morning we will explore Queenstown, Lake Hays, Wakatipu and the Remarkables. At night we will have our farewell dinner. Photo theme: landscape, nature, city and architecture. (B, D)DAY 10: Queenstown After breakfast, shuttle to the airport and return flight home.