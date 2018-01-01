14-Day South Island Adventure Tour from Christchurch

Day 1: Depart Christchurch Airport and travel north to the Marlborough Sounds and the coastal town of Picton. Day 2: Spend the morning exploring the Marlborough Sounds. At midday you'll travel towards the famous Marlborough wine region, visit a local cellar door and sample the local Sauvignon Blanc specialty, before continuing on to Abel Tasman National Park. Day 3: You've got a full day to explore the Abel Tasman National Park. Walk the coastal track and discover some of New Zealand’s best natural golden beaches or choose an optional activity like sailing or sea kayaking.Day 4: Travel through beautiful scenery in the Kahurangi and Nelson National Parks before heading to the peaceful town of Hanmer Springs. Spend the afternoon surrounded by mountains and forest as you relax in the thermal hot pools. Day 5: Head for the coastal village of Kaikoura, where you have the opportunity to swim with dolphins (own expense) or walk along the peninsula for simply breathtaking views. After the afternoon’s activities, you make your way to the city of Christchurch. Day 6: Travel the scenic Arthur’s Pass to the West Coast. You visit Hokitika, famous for pounamu (jade), before your day ends in Franz Josef, home to Franz Josef Glacier. Day 7: The day is spent in Franz Josef so you can explore the glacier or walking trails. Day 8: Visit Lake Matheson, New Zealand’s most photographed lake, before heading to Mount Aspiring National Park where you go jet boating! Day 9: Doubtful Sound is a true treasure of New Zealand and today you will board a purpose-built boat for an overnight cruise. Look out for fur seals, penguins and dolphins. Day 10: Today head for the "adventure capital of the world", Queenstown. Queenstown is known for its nightlife with excellent restaurants, pubs, nightclubs and live music. Day 11 - 12: You have two free days to fully explore. Queenstown is a great place to spend a few days, no matter your past-time of choice. Some optional activities may include AJ Hackett Bungy, Canyon Swing, Skyline Gondola and Luging (own expense). Day 13: Back on the bus, head for Wanaka to spend the morning on a scenic bike ride along the lakeside. After lunch, journey north to your next overnight stop at the base of New Zealand's highest mountain, Aoraki/Mt Cook. Day 14: Stop for a break on the shores of turqouise Lake Tekapo and you have the option to join a thrilling white water rafting adventure on the Rangitata River in the afternoon. Those not rafting will carry on to Christchurch, meeting the rafters later in the evening. This is where your tour comes to an end. Accommodation: Comfortable accommodation situated in great locations, staying in a range of cabins, lodges or local hostels