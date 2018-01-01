Welcome to Hanmer Springs
Hanmer Springs activities
Hanmer Springs Thermal Pools, Jet Boat Tour from Christchurch
You'll be picked up from your centrally located Christchurch hotel to travel 90 minutes north to the tranquil setting of Hanmer Springs, nestled in a valley surrounded by mountains and forest-clad hills.After enjoying the excitement of a jet boat ride through Waiau Gorge at Thrillseekers Canyon.Enjoy lunch at the Garden House Cafe and relax in the thermal pools. There is also time to explore the village of Hamner at your leisure. You'll arrive at your Christchurch accommodation at approximately 6:00pm.
Hanmer Springs Rafting Adventure
Meet your qualified rafting guide at the base of the Waiau Ferry Bridge in Hanmer Springs. After you put on your wetsuit, booties, helmet, and life jacket and receive a safety briefing, it's time to get on the water. The tour is suitable for people of all ages, but children must be able to fit the safety gear to participate.Venture out for some family-friendly fun in the morning or afternoon, depending on your selection at booking. Search the clear waters for salmon and trout as you float down the Waiau River canyon and paddle over Grade II rapids, perfect for novices or those wanting a more relaxing experience. Throughout the 2-hour trip, you'll receive simple instructions on rafting techniques. Listen to your guide’s commentary about the river's natural history while you marvel at features such as twisted rock, swimming holes, and pink marble. On occasion there's even time to leap out of the raft for a float, so be sure to bring your own swimwear and a towel along with your sense of adventure.
Hanmer Springs Jetboat and Quad Biking combo
The Jetboats and the Quad Biking depart from the Hanmer Springs Attractions river base at the Ferry Bridge over the Waiau River on State Highway 7A, North Canterbury.Departures times are usually 10am or 2pm for the Quad Bikes and 11am, 1pm and 3pm for the Jetboat. When you book the combo our staff will arrange the best times to suit you.The Jetboat takes passengers on a 30 minute journey, 30 km's down the Waiau River gorge and the drivers will provide a commentary of the area.The Quad Bikes take passengers on a 2 hour excursion through stunning NZ countryside, with river crossings, mud, farmland and forest trails. A commentary is provided.Customers can be picked up and dropped off to their accommodation in Hanmer Springs.Customers must fit safety equipment in order to participate.
14-Day South Island Adventure Tour from Christchurch
Day 1: Depart Christchurch Airport and travel north to the Marlborough Sounds and the coastal town of Picton. Day 2: Spend the morning exploring the Marlborough Sounds. At midday you'll travel towards the famous Marlborough wine region, visit a local cellar door and sample the local Sauvignon Blanc specialty, before continuing on to Abel Tasman National Park. Day 3: You've got a full day to explore the Abel Tasman National Park. Walk the coastal track and discover some of New Zealand’s best natural golden beaches or choose an optional activity like sailing or sea kayaking.Day 4: Travel through beautiful scenery in the Kahurangi and Nelson National Parks before heading to the peaceful town of Hanmer Springs. Spend the afternoon surrounded by mountains and forest as you relax in the thermal hot pools. Day 5: Head for the coastal village of Kaikoura, where you have the opportunity to swim with dolphins (own expense) or walk along the peninsula for simply breathtaking views. After the afternoon’s activities, you make your way to the city of Christchurch. Day 6: Travel the scenic Arthur’s Pass to the West Coast. You visit Hokitika, famous for pounamu (jade), before your day ends in Franz Josef, home to Franz Josef Glacier. Day 7: The day is spent in Franz Josef so you can explore the glacier or walking trails. Day 8: Visit Lake Matheson, New Zealand’s most photographed lake, before heading to Mount Aspiring National Park where you go jet boating! Day 9: Doubtful Sound is a true treasure of New Zealand and today you will board a purpose-built boat for an overnight cruise. Look out for fur seals, penguins and dolphins. Day 10: Today head for the "adventure capital of the world", Queenstown. Queenstown is known for its nightlife with excellent restaurants, pubs, nightclubs and live music. Day 11 - 12: You have two free days to fully explore. Queenstown is a great place to spend a few days, no matter your past-time of choice. Some optional activities may include AJ Hackett Bungy, Canyon Swing, Skyline Gondola and Luging (own expense). Day 13: Back on the bus, head for Wanaka to spend the morning on a scenic bike ride along the lakeside. After lunch, journey north to your next overnight stop at the base of New Zealand's highest mountain, Aoraki/Mt Cook. Day 14: Stop for a break on the shores of turqouise Lake Tekapo and you have the option to join a thrilling white water rafting adventure on the Rangitata River in the afternoon. Those not rafting will carry on to Christchurch, meeting the rafters later in the evening. This is where your tour comes to an end. Accommodation: Comfortable accommodation situated in great locations, staying in a range of cabins, lodges or local hostels
Hanmer Springs Rafting and Quad Bike combo
The Quad Bikes take passengers on a 2 hour excursion through stunning NZ countryside, with river crossings, mud, farmland and forest trails. A commentary is provided.The Rafting journey takes customers 30 km's down the river through the stunning scenery of the gorge, with a guided commentary along the way. When conditions are suitable customers may jump out of the raft and float and jump from the cliff. Customers are returned to river base by jet boat. Both excursions depart and return to the river base at the Ferry Bridge Customers can be picked up and dropped off to their accommodation in Hanmer Springs. Customers must fit safety equipment in order to participate.
Hanmer Springs Rafting and Bungy Jump combo
The Hanmer Springs Rafting experience takes you 30 km's down the Waiau River Gorge with a commentary provided by your qualified guide. The water is an easy grade 2, so is perfect for families. Customers are returned to the point of departure by Jetboat.The Bungy Jump takes place at the Waiau Ferry Bridge in the beautiful river canyon at that location and takes approximately 20 minutes to complete. At 35 metres high it is the perfect jump to do for first timers or those who don't want extreme adventure. Customers can be picked up and dropped off to their accommodation in Hanmer Springs. Customers must fit safety equipment in order to participate.