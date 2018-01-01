Welcome to Central Canterbury
While the dead-flat agricultural heartland of the Canterbury Plains blankets the majority of the region, there's plenty of interest for travellers in the west, where the Southern Alps soar to snowy peaks. Here you'll find numerous ski fields and some brilliant wilderness walks.
Unusually for NZ, the most scenic routes avoid the coast, with most places of interest accessed from one of two spectacular roads: the Great Alpine Highway (SH73), which wends from the Canterbury Plains deep into the mountains and over to the West Coat, and the Inland Scenic Route (SH72), which skirts the mountain foothills on its way south towards Tekapo.