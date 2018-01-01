Welcome to Vilankulo
Vilankulo is the finishing (or starting) point of Mozambique’s southern tourism circuit. It’s also the gateway for visiting the nearby Bazaruto Archipelago, separated from the mainland by a narrow channel of turquoise sea. During South African holidays, Vilankulo is overrun with pickups and 4WDs, but otherwise it’s a quiet, slow-paced town with some lovely nearby beaches.
Top experiences in Vilankulo
