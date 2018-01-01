Welcome to Tofo

Thanks to its sheltered azure waters, white sands, easy access and fine diving, the beach at Tofo has long been legendary on the Southern Africa holiday circuit. The magnificent beach runs in a long arc, at the centre of which is a small town with a perpetual party atmosphere. Many people come to Tofo expecting to spend a few days, and instead stay several weeks or more. For something quieter, head around the point to Barra, or further north or south.