Welcome to Gorongosa National Park

About 170km northwest of Beira is Gorongosa National Park, which was gazetted in 1960 and soon made headlines as one of Southern Africa’s premier wildlife parks. It was once renowned for its large prides of lions, as well as for its elephants, hippos, buffaloes and rhinos, but the civil war during the 1980s and early 1990s destroyed its infrastructure. Rehabilitation work began in 1995, and in 1998 Gorongosa reopened to visitors.

