Welcome to Uliastai
Along with Khovd, Uliastai (Улиастай) is one of Mongolia’s oldest cities, founded by the Manchus during their reign in Mongolia. Sadly, the old garrison is long gone, save for some ruins on the outskirts of town. Two rivers flowing nearby and a lush valley surrounded by mountains complete the picture and offer a number of great spots to camp.
If you've travelled here from other western aimags, note than you're now back on Ulaanbaatar time (one hour ahead of Ölgii).
Top experiences in Uliastai
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.