Welcome to Khyargas Nuur National Park

Khyargas Nuur National Park wraps around Khyargas Nuur, an impressive saline lake some 75km wide that shimmers amid scorched desert and scattered patches of scrub grass. Connected to Ulaangom by paved road, the lake's northwest shore has what amounts to a 'beach' of greyish gravel running down to the water's edge, and is popular with locals coming to picnic and swim. Consequently it has a litter problem, but the rest of the park is untouched, providing an attractive summer home for bird-life, especially around Khetsuu Khad, a dramatic rocky outcrop on the southern shore.

