The twin peaks of Kharkhiraa Uul (Хархираа Уул, 4037m) and Türgen Uul (Түргэн Уул, 3965m) dominate the western part of the Uvs aimag. The mountains are vital sources of the Uvs Nuur, and part of the Uvs Nuur Strictly Protected Area.

In summer, the area offers some excellent hiking opportunities and the chance to meet Khoton nomads who graze their flocks here. Khoton people are the only ethnic Mongols to practice Islam.

The village of Tarialan (Тариалан) makes a good base for exploration. It's 9km off the main Ulaangom–Khovd Rd, about 20km out of Ulaangom (What3words: indelicate.fizzed.knowledgeable – watch for the blue sign). The Strictly Protected Areas office in Ulaangom sells permits for the protected area.

