This stunning national park stretches south from the Tavan Bogd massif and includes the twin lakes of Khoton Nuur and Khurgan Nuur, which are the source of the Khovd Gol that flows to Khar Us Nuur in Khovd aimag. The lesser visited and rather less scenic Dayan Nuur is also found here.

Despite its remote location, the park and its beautiful scenery make it the premier attraction in western Mongolia. Divided from China and Russia by a high wall of snow-capped peaks, the area is a trekker’s paradise.

The main entry to the park is by the bridge over the Khovd Gol, south of Tsengel, although travellers heading directly to the Tavan Bogd region go via Tsagaan Gol or Sogoog Gol. You can pay on entry or at the Mongol Altai Nuruu Protected Areas (MANSPAA) administration office in Ölgii. Border permits are required.

