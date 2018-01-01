Welcome to Inland Colima State
Many travelers think inland Colima is poised to become Mexico’s next great adventure hub. The famous volcanoes in the north – the active and constantly fuming but inaccessible Volcán de Fuego (3820m) and the extinct, snowcapped Volcán Nevado de Colima (4260m) – remain the big draws, but the Reserva de la Biosfera Sierra de Manantlán is a jungle-and-limestone playground in waiting, with single-track mountain biking, exceptional hiking and canyons that see a few canyoneers abseiling, leaping into crystalline streams and bathing in the magical Cascada El Salto waterfall. Tourism infrastructure hasn’t caught up to the area’s potential yet, so those who like virgin territory should come now.
Top experiences in Inland Colima State
Inland Colima State activities
Colima Volcano Trekking Plus Kayaking in a Crater
You'll have an early start to get the best views of the most active volcano of Mexico. You'll be picked up from a central location in Colima or Comala. Board a vehicle to head to starting point and enjoy a cup of freshly brewed, organic, high altitude arabica coffee made through the Brazilian process and grown on the slopes of the Colima Volcano. After this, you will start the trek with the help of trekking poles that we provide. You'll start at an elevation of 4,800 feet and trek for 3.5 miles. You will be able to see avocado and coffee plantations. The adventure continues as you visit a crater lake where you will be able to kayak and admire the birds, iguanas, turtles and enjoy some snacks and beverages and see enormous fig trees. You will also learn about what makes this coffee one of the best in the country.Then, you will head back to the central meeting point for drop-off where the tour ends.
Colima Volcano Cultural Tour: Coffee Plantation, H
Enjoy the views of the most active volcano in Mexico in a 6-hour tour. Learn about the history, hazards and recent activity. You will visit an organic coffee plantation, coffee factory where you will learn about the coffee process and history. You'll continue the excursion visiting an indigenous town and get to know the work of one of Mexico's best wooden mask makers. Wonder yourself with a historic eighteenth century hacienda, house of the internationally known artist Alejandro Rangel. Admire his pre-hispanic pottery collection dated from 500 A.D. The tour is not finished until you get Comala, a traditional Mexican town considered the best magical town of Mexico. Pick up is at 8:00am. Transportation, entrances, fees and lunch is included in a traditional Mexican restaurant (1 beverage at lunch is included)