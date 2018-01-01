Welcome to Colima
The billowing volcano you see on clear days, Volcán de Fuego – visible 30km to the north − continues to rumble and shake, and the city has been hit by several major quakes over the centuries (the last one of 7.5 magnitude in January 2003). It’s no wonder that Colima has few colonial buildings, despite having been the first city established by the Spanish in western Mexico.
Top experiences in Colima
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.
Colima activities
Colima Volcano Trekking Plus Kayaking in a Crater
You'll have an early start to get the best views of the most active volcano of Mexico. You'll be picked up from a central location in Colima or Comala. Board a vehicle to head to starting point and enjoy a cup of freshly brewed, organic, high altitude arabica coffee made through the Brazilian process and grown on the slopes of the Colima Volcano. After this, you will start the trek with the help of trekking poles that we provide. You'll start at an elevation of 4,800 feet and trek for 3.5 miles. You will be able to see avocado and coffee plantations. The adventure continues as you visit a crater lake where you will be able to kayak and admire the birds, iguanas, turtles and enjoy some snacks and beverages and see enormous fig trees. You will also learn about what makes this coffee one of the best in the country.Then, you will head back to the central meeting point for drop-off where the tour ends.
Colima Volcano Cultural Tour: Coffee Plantation, H
Enjoy the views of the most active volcano in Mexico in a 6-hour tour. Learn about the history, hazards and recent activity. You will visit an organic coffee plantation, coffee factory where you will learn about the coffee process and history. You'll continue the excursion visiting an indigenous town and get to know the work of one of Mexico's best wooden mask makers. Wonder yourself with a historic eighteenth century hacienda, house of the internationally known artist Alejandro Rangel. Admire his pre-hispanic pottery collection dated from 500 A.D. The tour is not finished until you get Comala, a traditional Mexican town considered the best magical town of Mexico. Pick up is at 8:00am. Transportation, entrances, fees and lunch is included in a traditional Mexican restaurant (1 beverage at lunch is included)