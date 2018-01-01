Colima Volcano Trekking Plus Kayaking in a Crater

You'll have an early start to get the best views of the most active volcano of Mexico. You'll be picked up from a central location in Colima or Comala. Board a vehicle to head to starting point and enjoy a cup of freshly brewed, organic, high altitude arabica coffee made through the Brazilian process and grown on the slopes of the Colima Volcano. After this, you will start the trek with the help of trekking poles that we provide. You'll start at an elevation of 4,800 feet and trek for 3.5 miles. You will be able to see avocado and coffee plantations. The adventure continues as you visit a crater lake where you will be able to kayak and admire the birds, iguanas, turtles and enjoy some snacks and beverages and see enormous fig trees. You will also learn about what makes this coffee one of the best in the country.Then, you will head back to the central meeting point for drop-off where the tour ends.