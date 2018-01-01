Welcome to San Carlos
With its striking desert-and-bay landscape, the low-key beach retreat of San Carlos feels a universe apart from its gritty port neighbors. It's presided over by some dramatic hills – notably the majestic twin peaks of Cerro Tetakawi – that glow an impressive red-earthed hue as the sun descends.
San Carlos' beaches are a mix of dark sand and pebbles. Head beyond the busy and built-up central strip to remoter and quieter Playa Algodones (famed for its role in the movie Catch-22) and you'll find white sands and turquoise water on one of the best beaches in northern Mexico.
Top experiences in San Carlos
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.