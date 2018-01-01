Welcome to Puerto Peñasco

Until the 1920s, ‘Rocky Point’, as Americans affectionately call this Sea of Cortez coastal town, was just that: a landmark on naval/military maps and no more. Its location alongside one of the driest parts of the Sonoran Desert deterred all would-be settlers bar intrepid fishers until Prohibition gave the fledgling community an unexpected boost. When the global economy nosedived in the 1930s, Peñasco enjoyed a (very) lengthy siesta, until state investment and a desalination plant kick-started the local economy in the early 1990s. The result has been a boom in both development and population, and now this beach town has become the seaside destination Arizona never had.

