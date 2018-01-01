Welcome to Nouâdhibou

Stretching along the Baie du Lévrier in the middle of a narrow 35km-long peninsula, the fishing port of Nouâdhibou marks the end of the road in many respects. The rail line from the interior ends. The country's northern border is a few kilometres away. Shipwrecks are marooned in the waters south of the city. From the air, the divide with Morocco, mostly empty desert bordering the Atlantic, is stark.

