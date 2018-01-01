Ultimate Madagascar Adventure

Home to mind-blowing scenery, lush rainforests, curious lemurs, and all the outdoor splendour you could possibly ask for (and then some), Madagascar was made for adventure travel. This comprehensive tour takes you deep inside Africa’s amazing jungle island for close encounters with both wildlife and humans over 21 incredible days. Sit down for dinner with a ghost-talker at a homestay near Lake Andraikiba, swim in natural pools and splash about under waterfalls, encounter the unique trees of Baobab Alley, and soak up nature at its finest in some of the island’s national parks. Madagascar is so out-there it feels like another planet. Get out there.