Madagascar - Baobab & Tsingy Explorer
Love the gorgeous landscapes, unusual creatures, and exploring the outdoors? Then why haven’t you been to Madagascar yet? This eight-day adventure introduces you to Africa’s remote island paradise by way of Bekopaka’s famed Baobab Alley, the stunning weathered rock formations of the Tsingy de Bemaraha Strict Nature Reserve, a canoe ride to caves along the Manambolo River, and maybe even encounters with the odd lemur. Madagascar is one of the most otherworldly places on Earth, and you may not even believe it when you see it.
Ultimate Madagascar Adventure
Home to mind-blowing scenery, lush rainforests, curious lemurs, and all the outdoor splendour you could possibly ask for (and then some), Madagascar was made for adventure travel. This comprehensive tour takes you deep inside Africa’s amazing jungle island for close encounters with both wildlife and humans over 21 incredible days. Sit down for dinner with a ghost-talker at a homestay near Lake Andraikiba, swim in natural pools and splash about under waterfalls, encounter the unique trees of Baobab Alley, and soak up nature at its finest in some of the island’s national parks. Madagascar is so out-there it feels like another planet. Get out there.