Welcome to Parc National des Tsingy de Bemaraha

If you visit one place in Western Madagascar, make it the Parc National des Tsingy de Bemaraha. A Unesco World Heritage–listed site, its highlights are the jagged, limestone pinnacles known as tsingy and the impressive infrastructure – via ferrata (mountain route equipped with fixed cables, stemples, ladders and bridges, and organised through your guide), rope bridges, walkways – the park has put in place to explore them. Formed over centuries by the movement of wind and water, and often towering several hundred metres into the air, the serrated peaks would definitely look at home in a Dalí painting.