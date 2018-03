Welcome to Parc National d'Ankarafantsika

Ankarafantsika is the last strand of dry western deciduous forest in Madagascar, and the need for its protection is obvious – as you drive to Ankarafantsika, whether from Tana or the north, there isn’t a tree in sight for hundreds of kilometres. The combination of accessibility (the park straddles the RN4 and is accessible even by public transport) and excellent wildlife viewing makes it one of western Madagascar's most popular and rewarding parks.