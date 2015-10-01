Welcome to Liepāja

Liepāja doesn't fit any cliche – a port city of gritty red-brick warehouses, moored torpedo boats and an old prison for the main attraction, it also boasts one of the country's most beautiful beaches, and it has generated a totally disproportionate number of major Latvian musicians. Its rough-around-the-edges vibe that translates into grungy musical sounds makes Liepāja somewhat akin to Manchester, but in reality its search for identity is only beginning.

