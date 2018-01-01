Welcome to Cape Kolka

Enchantingly desolate and hauntingly beautiful, a journey to Cape Kolka (Kolkasrags) feels like a trip to the end of the earth. During Soviet times the entire peninsula was zoned off as a high-security military base, strictly out of bounds to civilians. The region’s development was subsequently stunted and today the string of desolate coastal villages has a distinctly anachronistic feel – as though they’ve been locked away in a time capsule.

