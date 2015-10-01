Welcome to Kuldīga
The lovely old Kuldīga would be a hit even if didn't have its own Niagara of sorts, with salmon flying over its chute for good measure. Home to what Latvians brand 'the widest waterfall in Europe', Kuldīga is also the place where your immersion into the epoch of chivalry won't be spoiled by day-tripping camera-clickers – the place is simply too far from Rīga.
In its heyday, Kuldīga (or Goldingen, as its German founders called it) served as the capital of the Duchy of Courland (1596–1616), but it was badly damaged during the Great Northern War and never quite able to regain its former lustre. Today, this blast from the past is a favourite spot to shoot Latvian period-piece films.
Top experiences in Kuldīga
