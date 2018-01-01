Welcome to Sigulda
Full-Day Private Tour to Cesis and Sigulda from Riga
We are picking you up from your hotel in Riga and driving straight to Cesis town. Where we will visit Cesis castle build by German crusaders known as the Livonian Brothers of the Sword. They began construction of the castle near the hill fort in 1209. When the castle was enlarged and fortified, it served as the residence for the Teutonic Order's Local Master. We'll also have some time to have a walk in very beautiful central part of Cesis town.Next we're heading to the town of Sigulda. Where we will visit Sigulda Castle built in 1207 as a castellum type fortress, later rebuilt into a convent type building. Originally built eight centuries ago, the castle reopened it’s walls to visitors in 2012 and now encourages everyone to step back in time and enjoy the surroundings that bore witness to many historical events.Next stop is at the Turaida Medieval Castle. The most visited museum in Latvia, which tell the story of events that have occurred during the last 1000 years. Building of the castle was started in 1214 according to directions given by Albert, archibishop of Riga in the place where in former times was located wooden castle of Liv leader Kaupo. “Castellum” type fortress was built and named Fredeland in translation it means “Land of Peace”. This name was not popular and but the local name Turaida survived till nowadays. Perfection of defensive system of the castle continued also in the next centuries – in 14th century was built towershaped southern section, in the beginning of 15th century when fire arms were invented was built semi rounded western tower. Along with formation of fortifications household buildings and living houses were erected in the inner yard of the castle. Small reconstruction work was carried out in 17th century though castle started to loose its strategical meaning. After fire in 1776 it was not reconstructed and in the course of time it was ruined. Since 1976 regular archeological escavations were carried out which were followed by restauration and conservation works as a result castle regained a part of its initial shape. Exhibitions about history of brick castle and Gauja Livs are available in restaured buildings. From the view place of the main tower you can see the unique landscape of picturesque Gauja valley and territory of Turaida Museum Reserve.After the visit of Turaida castle we will heading back to Riga.
Hot Air Balloon Flight Over Sigulda National Park
Get a birds eye view of the Gauja Valley just outside Riga. This balloon flight will fly over the gorgeous scenery 'the Switzerland of Latvia' and the town of Sigulda. On this flight you can see the many castles and historic buildings of the area, as well as, the bobsleigh run and cable-car which links the two sides of the Gauja Valley gorge. Flights are either in the morning or evening and launch site is decided with regards to weather conditions to ensure the optimum scenic route is taken.
Highlights of Baltic States in 8 Days
DAY 1. (Sun): Arrival Vilnius. Arrival in Vilnius, optional transfer to Hotel Radisson Blu Lietuva**** or similar, check-in, welcome meeting. DAY 2. (Mon): Vilnius. Vilnius is known for its more than 1.200 medieval buildings and 48 churches. The morning sightseeing tour includes a panoramic tour of the city. The afternoon offers an optional excursion to Trakai, the medieval capital of Lithuania, with the well preserved Trakai Castle, beautifully located on an island in Lake Galve. In the evening enjoy an optional folklore dinner. DAY 3. (Tue): Vilnius-Riga. Heading for Riga, the first stop is the Hill of Crosses, one of the most holy sites of Catholic Lithuania. After crossing into Latvia we soon reach the magnificent Rundale Palace. Following a guided tour of the palace we travel through the rolling hills of Southern Latvia to reach Riga late afternoon, check-in at Hotel Mercure Riga**** or similar. DAY 4. (Wed): Riga. Before we get acquainted with Riga we have the possibility of discovering medieval Latvia. The optional tour for this morning takes us to the stunning scenery of the Gauja National Park and the town of Sigulda. We listen to the medieval Latvian legend of the Rose of Turaida and see the ruins of the Episcopal Castle and of the Castle of the Knights of the Sword before we return to Riga. The afternoon offers an optional visit to the Ethnographical Open Air Museum, a spacious exposition of 18th century country life. The evening offers an optional organ concert. DAY 5. (Thu): Riga. Founded in 1201 by the German bishop Albert, Riga is the largest of the three Baltic capitals and boasts a real kaleidoscope of architectural styles. The walking tour of the Old Town includes Riga Castle, the Dome Cathedral, St. Peter’s Church, the Swedish Gate, the Three Brothers, the Large and Small Guilds and the Freedom Monument. In the evening enjoy an optional Latvian dinner. DAY 6. (Fri): Riga-Tallinn. The tour continues along the coastal highway to the Estonian summer resort of Parnu. We do a short tour of the resort before we continue through the North Estonian land of forests and arrive in Tallinn early afternoon, check-in at the Hotel Radisson Blu Olympia**** or similar. DAY 7. (Sat): Tallinn. Tallinn is a charming blend of medieval tranquillity and modern urban life. The sightseeing tour takes us around the old medieval city walls and into the Old Town where we see Toompea Castle, Dome Church, Alexander Nevsky Cathedral, medieval Old Town Hall and Great Guild Hall. In the afternoon an optional excursion is offered to Kadriorg Park and visit to KUMU, the award-winning new Estonian Art museum, with its collections of classic and contemporary fine art. DAY 8. (Sun): Tallinn Departure. Optional transfer to airport.
Private Tour of Sigulda and Turaida from Riga
Sigulda is a town near the river Gauja and is called the Switzerland of Livland , because the Gauja valley is a special place to enjoy the beautiful nature in the Gauja National Park. The Bobsled track, Sigulda Livonian order's castle, the new Sigulda castle, Turaida castle with its watch tower in the museum reserve, Gutman' s cave are highlights of Sigulda. It is possible to go to Tarzan's Adventure Park and go by toboggans to have fun or to use a special cable car to cross the river.Sigulda is beautiful in each season but we, locals, like the golden autumn very much.
8-Day Estonia, Lithuania, Latvia: Tallinn, Riga, Vilnius
Day 1: TallinnArrive in Tallinn. Your guide greets you at the airport/railway station or at the airport. Transfer to the hotel, checking -in.Free time.Day 2:Breakfast – buffet11.00 - 2-hour walking tour in the Old Town of Tallinn. 13.00 – Free timeDay 3: Tallinn Breakfast – buffetA trip to Tallinn isn't a trip to Tallinn without a visit to this magnificent northern Baroque palace, built by Peter the Great for his wife, Catherine I, in 1718. Guided tour available for a supplement. Free time.Day 4: Tallinn-RigaBreakfast – buffetCheck out at 12:00, luggage can be dropped of at the hotel till departure.16.00 – Departure to Riga by bus. Make your own way to the bus station. 20.25 – Arriving in Riga. Hotel check-in. 21:00 Meet the guide at the lobby of the hotel to arrange upcoming activities. Day 5 Wednesday Breakfast – buffet 11.00 - 2-hour walking tour in the Old Town of Riga. Free time. After the walking tour you can go shopping in the largest shopping malls or boutiques in the Old Town. Also, if you wish you can book a dinner at the national restaurant “Taverna” which is located in the Old Town. The restaurant offers a wide choice of Latvian cuisine, fee 35€ per person supplement.Day 6: Sigualda Breakfast – buffet Free time or you can book additional tour to Sigulda for 40 eur per person.(Tickets to castles are not included)10.00 -SIGULDA CITY TOUR (Transfer + walking tour)Sigulda is a city of sports, parks, history and beautiful legends. You will see an old and a new castle in Sigulda as well as the largest sand cave in Latvia – Gūtmaņa Cave and other places. Duration – 6 hours.Free time.Day 7: Riga-Vilnius Breakfast – buffet, check-out10.35 – Departure to Vilnius by bus (you have to reach the bus station by yourself)14.45 – Arriving in Vilnius, Checking-in in the hotel (you have to reach the hotel by yourself)16.00 - Walking tour in Vilnius, (included in price) . Duration – 2 hours.Tour departs from the chapel of the Cathedral. Address: Katedros aikštė 1, Vilnius. GUIDE WILL BE WITH SIGN VIATORFree time or an extra tour (additional fee)Night in a hotel.Day 8:Breakfast – buffet, Check-out time until 12.00 For additional fee it is possible to book tour to Trakai, 40 EUR per person supplementFree time.Transfer – Railway station/ Airport (departure)
Mini Baltic Tour: Riga - Sigulda - Secret Soviet Bunker - Cesis - Riga
This Mini Baltic tour includes two options: Option 1: 9:30 Pick up at hotel 10:30 At Sigulda (see the main sights) 12:30 Travel to Cesis (see the main sights) 14:30 Travel to Secret Soviet Bunker 15:00 Guided tour in the bunker 17:00 Travel back to Riga Option 2: 10:00 Pick up at hotel 11:00 At Sigulda (see the main sights) 14:00 Travel to Cesis 15:00 See the main sights in Cesis 17:00 Travel back to Riga This schedule is approximate and may change or can be changed to adjust to you needs. No entry fees are included in the price (Turaida castle, Bobsleigh Track, Cesu castle) except the guided tour in the Secret Soviet Bunker.