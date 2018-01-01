Welcome to Nakuru
If you don't want to fork out to overnight at Lake Nakuru, the city makes a good base for exploring the park and surrounds.
Top experiences in Nakuru
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.
Nakuru activities
Lake Nakuru National Park Day Trip from Nairobi
You will be picked early in the morning from your hotel in Nairobi or from the airport. Pick up time is 7am and proceed to Lake Nakuru with a brief stopover at the great Rift Valley view point for photo taking. From here you will proceed to Lake Nakuru with another brief stopover at Nakuru town where you will buy your packed lunch from one of the hotels. Please note that the same can be bought from one of the hotels located in the park though the cost is always higher for the once in the park.You will then proceed to the entrance of the park where you will pay for your park fees and start game viewing. Arrival at the entrance is estimated to be at 10-10.30am depending on the traffic conditions. You will then enjoy 4 hours of game viewing with lunch taken in the park as you spot the wild animals. Among the animals available at Lake Nakuru are the rhinos, buffaloes, giraffe ( the endangered species of Rothschild giraffe is found here), hyenas, different species of gazelles and antelopes, lions, leopard, different species of birds including flamingos which made the lake very popular a few years back though their numbers have reduced as a result of rise in water levels at the lake.After game viewing, you will leave the park at around 3pm for Nairobi arriving at around 6pm. You will be dropped off at your hotel in Nairobi.
Overnight tour to Hell's gate Park and lake Nakuru National park
DAY 17am - Depart Nairobi and start of drive to Naivasha, brief stop over at the Great rift valley view point.Arrive at the gate of hells gate at around 9am. Start of the biking tour at hells gate for 2 hours 11am - Visit the gorges inside the park. Gorges are small thin depressions of land mass where you can walk underneath. Some areas have formed caves where you can walk through. This will take 1 hour. 1pm - Finish the tours and bring the bikes back at the gate. 1pm - Drive to Naivasha for lunch. 2pm - Take a 1 hour boat ride in the lake for bird watching and hippo viewing. 4pm - End of all activities and start the drive to Nakuru.Overnight stay at Mat fam lanet resort.NOTE: You can upgrade to lake Nakuru Lodge at an extra cost. DAY 2Early morning half day game drive in Lake Nakuru national park with picnic lunch.End of game drive after Lunch and depart for Nairobi 3 hours drive, arrive around 5 pm End of program
7 day safari to Maasai Mara, Nakuru, Naivasha and Amboseli
Day 1: Nairobi to MaraAt 8 o'clock you will be picked up from your Hotel and commence the drive to Mara via the great rift valley view point where you will have a breathtaking view of the floor of the rift valley. Lunch will be picnic on the way. In the afternoon after you check in depart for a game viewing drive in the Mara Reserve. Return back to the camp for a sumptuous buffet dinner at lenchada Tourist Camp. Day 2: Full Day Game Drive in Masai Mara ReserveSpend the full day exploring Mara in search of the Big Five. You will have picnic lunches in the Reserve as you scale the Mara beauty sited at the banks of Mara river. Optional: In the evening, Visit the Maasai village for a Maasai cultural tour at USD10. Learn about the Masai community and interact with the local Maasai people. A overnight at the Masai village can be organized upon request. A balloon safari at USD 400 per person can be organized early morning on this day then proceed with the normal program. It is in the Mara that perhaps the most spectacular event of the natural world takes place: the great migration.Day 3: Depart Maasai Mara to NakuruEarly morning game drive in Mara Reserve followed by breakfast. Thereafter commence the drive to Nakuru.Overnight at Lanet Mat fam.Day 4: Nakuru to NaivashaEarly breakfast and depart by 7am to straight to the park. Its a small park with magnificent, rare white rhinos which form part of the Big five animals. There is also a possibility to see the pink flamingos . The game drive lasts 3 hours, after which you depart for Naivasha.to Naivasha to arrive in time for lunch at hotel Taphe.After lunch, you will go to hell's gate for biking safari. if you are too tired you will be driven in the park with a car.You will later go for an hour boat ride on Lake Naivasha for bird watching and hippo viewing.You will be dropped at Taphe hotel for overnight stay. PART TWO:This is a private safari as no groups go to Amboseli National park. Day 5: Naivasha - AmboseliPick up from the hotel in the morning drive to Amboseli national park which is famous for its scenery with a backdrop of snow-capped Mount Kilimanjaro, which dominates the landscape, and open plains. check in in time for lunch ,at Kibo Safari lodge have lunch and a short rest. Afternoon game drive in search of its popular residents like the well known predators and their opponents like the Zebra, Wildebeest, Giraffe, Hippo with a view of Mt Kilimanjaro.Day 6: Amboseli Full day Day 7: Amboseli - NairobiEarly morning game drive later return to your lodge for Breakfast.check out with a short game drive en-route and drive to Nairobi. drop off to your hotel/ airport.
4 Days 3 Nights Group safari to Maasai Mara and Lake Nakuru National Parks
This is a budget safari whereby there will be a maximum of 8 people in a proper safari vehicle with a pop up roof. Day 1: Nairobi to Maasai Mara. At 8 o'clock you will be picked up from your Nairobi Hotel and commence the drive to Maasai Mara via the great rift valley view point where you will have a breathtaking view of the floor of the rift valley. Lunch will be picnic on the way. In the afternoon after you check in depart for a game drive. Dinner at lenchada Tourist Camp(www.lenchadatouristcamp.com/) Masai Mara is regarded as the jewel of Kenya’s wildlife Viewing areas. The annual wildebeest’s migration alone involves over 1.5 million animals arriving in July and departing in November. The phenomenal wildebeest migration which is a spectacular event only seen in Maasai mara is the the wonder of the world. Day 2: Full Day Game Drive in Masai Mara Reserve Spend the full day exploring Masai Mara in search of the Big Five. You will have picnic lunches in the Reserve as you scale the Mara beauty sited at the banks of Mara river. Optional: In the evening, Visit the local Maasai village for a Maasai cultural tour at USD 10 per person. Learn about the Maasai community and interact with the local Maasai people. A balloon safari at USD 400 per person(optional) can be organised early morning on this day then proceed with the normal program. It is in the Mara that perhaps the most spectacular event of the natural world takes place: the great migration. This is the annual migration of millions of wildebeest and zebra from the Serengeti (in Tanzania) in search of water and pasture. Following on their heels are the predators of the savanna – lions, cheetahs, jackals, hyenas and vultures. Day 3: Depart Maasai Mara to Nakuru You will enjoy the last early morning game drive in Mara Reserve followed by breakfast. Thereafter commence drive to Nakuru. Overnight is at Mat fam Lanet(www.lanetmatfamresort.co.ke/) Day 4 : Nakuru to Nairobi You will have an early breakfast and depart by 7am to straight to the park. Its a small park with magnificent, rare white rhinos which form part of the Big five animals. There is also a possibility to see the pink flamingos . The game drive lasts 3 hours, after which you depart on a 3-hour drive back to Nairobi.You will be dropped to your hotel within Nairobi.
3-Night Safari from Nairobi: Lake Nakuru and Masai Mara
Day 1: Nairobi to Lake Nakuru National Park (B,L.D)Meet your guide in the lobby of your Nairobi hotel or arrivals hall at the airport. Depart after breakfast at 8am for the drive to Lake Nakuru National Park, passing through beautiful landscapes of the Great Rift Valley along the way. Lake Nakuru National Park is one of the best parks in the country, located just 10km from Nakuru town. It is a home to a large variety of animals and a wide species of birds, with flamingos as the dominant. After a short game drive, continue en route for lunch at Lake Nakuru lodge. Embark on an afternoon game drive thereafter in search of game before dinner. Overnight: Local lodge Day 2: Lake Nakuru to Masai Mara (B,L,D)Go on an early morning drive and return back in time for breakfast. After breakfast, depart for the drive to the Masai Mara National Reserve, arriving in time for lunch at Mara River Lodge. Have a short siesta before an afternoon game at 4:00pm. Enjoy dinner in the evening. Overnight: Local lodge Day 3: Full-day Masai Mara (B,L,D)Spend a full-day on a game drive in search of animals. On this day, you will have the flexibility to decide how you wish to spend the day. Carry a picnic breakfast or lunch to have the entire day without returning back for meals, thus maximizing your time on game drives. Dinner will be served upon your return to the lodge. Overnight: Local lodge Day 4: Masai Mara to Nairobi (B)Enjoy one last early morning game drive before returning back to the lodge for breakfast. Afterwards, depart for a short mid-morning game drive out of Masai Mara while on your way back to Nairobi. Arrive early in the afternoon with a drop-off at your Nairobi hotel or airport, or continue with an additional adventure such as a safari in Tanzania or beach holiday in Mombasa, Watamu, Diani or Zanzibar.
8days Discover Kenya Safari Amboseli Naivasha Nakuru and Masai Mara
Day 1: Nairobi- AmboseliYou shall be collected from your Nairobi hotel or Nairobi airport 7:00AM. The morning drive is via the Nairobi- Mombasa highway. The scenic drive is through open Africa with expansive savannah plains dotted with local homesteads and colorful Masai tribes men and their cattle. An afternoon game viewing drive is scheduled . Overnight at Amboseli Kibo safari camp. Meal plan: Lunch, Dinner. Day 2: Amboseli National Park Full DayThis shall be a day of Game viewing drives, scenery viewing, relaxation. Day shall be spent at the Amboseli with maximum game viewing drives spotting game and wallowing in the scenery. .Overnight at Amboseli Kibo safari camp. Meal plan: Breakfast, lunch, dinner. Day 3: Amboseli- Lake NaivashaEarly morning game viewing drive as you exit the Amboseli national park. Proceed to Lake Naivasha at the floors of the Great Rift Valley. Afternoon boat ride viewing exotic birdlife and hippos amid the serenity of this freshwater rift valley lake. Overnight at Lake Naivasha lodge / tented camp resort. Meal plan: Breakfast, Lunch, Dinner. Day 4: Lake Naivasha - Lake NakuruThe day starts with a nature cum bird walk in scenic settings at the lake shores. Take a bicycle and cycle to the nearby Hells gate national park where you explore on foot this canyon as you spot small game. Later a short 1 hour drive takes us to the lake Nakuru national park. Overnight at a lake Nakuru safari lodge / tented camp. Meal plan: breakfast, lunch, dinner.Day 5: Lake Nakuru- Masai MaraAn early bird and game viewing drive as you exit the lake Nakuru national park. Proceed to the Masai mara game reserve. Arrive Masai Mara in the mid afternoon. Proceed on an afternoon game viewing drive. Overnight at a Masai Mara Sopa Lodge/AA Lodge/SimilarMeal Plan: breakfast, lunch, dinner.Day 6: Masai Mara - Full dayToday shall be a game viewing extravaganza! Masai Mara Game reserve remains the most exciting wildlife eco-system in the Natural world.It is host to the highest and most varied concentration of wild animals than any other wildlife park in the region. Overnight at a Masai Mara Sopa Lodge/AA Lodge/Similar. Meal plan: breakfast, lunch, dinner. Day 7:Full day at the Masai MaraExtra day at the Masai Mara with scheduled game viewing drives . Overnight at a Masai Mara Sopa Lodge/AA Lodge/Similar. Meal plan: breakfast, lunch, dinner. Day 8: Masai Mara - NairobiEarly pre-breakfast game viewing drive. Depart Masai Mara with an exit game viewing drive. Proceed to Nairobi to arrive in the late afternoon.