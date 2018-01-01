Dry, dusty and dramatic but infinitely peaceful, Hell's Gate is that rare thing: an adventurous Kenyan park with large animals that's safe to explore by bicycle or on foot. Large carnivores are very rare, so you can cycle to your heart's content past grazing zebras, giraffes, impalas and buffaloes, spot rock hyraxes as they clamber up inclines and chase dust clouds as they swirl in the wind. And if the pedalling isn't enough exercise, hike the gorge or climb Fischer's Tower.