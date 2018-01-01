Welcome to Hell's Gate National Park
Dry, dusty and dramatic but infinitely peaceful, Hell's Gate is that rare thing: an adventurous Kenyan park with large animals that's safe to explore by bicycle or on foot. Large carnivores are very rare, so you can cycle to your heart's content past grazing zebras, giraffes, impalas and buffaloes, spot rock hyraxes as they clamber up inclines and chase dust clouds as they swirl in the wind. And if the pedalling isn't enough exercise, hike the gorge or climb Fischer's Tower.
Planning Tips
Why Go Dramatic volcanic scenery; a chance to walk or cycle through wildlife areas. Rock-climbing is another highlight.When to Go June to February.Practicalities There's a small Information Centre at Elsa Gate.Budget Tips Get any matatu circling Lake Naivasha to drop you at the junction to Elsa Gate, where you can hire a bike for the 2km to the gate itself. Bike rental here runs cheaper than at the Information Centre.