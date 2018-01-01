Welcome to Shimonoseki

At the southwestern tip of Honshū, Shimonoseki (下関) is separated from Kyūshū by a narrow strait, famous for a decisive 12th-century clash between rival samurai clans. The expressway crosses the Kanmon Straits (関門海峡; Kanmon-kaikyō) on the Kanmon-bashi, while another road, the shinkansen railway line and the JR railway line all tunnel underneath. You can even walk to Kyūshū through a tunnel under the water. Shimonoseki is also an important connecting point to South Korea. The town is famous for its seafood, particularly fugu, the potentially lethal pufferfish.