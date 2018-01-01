The coastline east from the Tottori dunes stretching all the way to the Tango Peninsula in Kyoto Prefecture is known as the San-in Coast National Park (山陰海岸国立公園; San-in Kaigan Kokuritsu-kōen), which boasts sandy though polluted beaches, rugged headlands and pines jutting into the blue sky.

Read More

Near the edge of Hyōgo Prefecture, the Uradome Kaigan (浦富海岸; Uradome Coastline) features a scenic stretch of islets and craggy cliffs with pines clinging precariously to their sides. Two popular beaches, Uradome (浦富) and Makidani (牧谷) lie a few kilometres further east.

Along this stretch of coast are walking tracks that are part of the Chūgoku Shizen Hodō (中国自然歩道; Chūgoku Nature Walking Path), linking to tracks in neighbouring prefectures.

Read Less