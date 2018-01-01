Welcome to Matsue

With its fine castle and crowd-pleasing sunsets over Shinji-ko (Lake Shinji), Matsue (松江) is an appealing city with some interesting historical attractions. The city straddles the Ōhashi-gawa, which connects Shinji-ko with Nakanoumi, a saline lake. Most of the main attractions are in a compact area in the north, where you'll find the castle – a rare original. Matsue is also a good base for sojourns to other places of interest in Shimane Prefecture and you could easily spend a few lazy days here.