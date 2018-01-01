Welcome to Hagi

The jewel in Yamaguchi's crown, Hagi (萩) is known for producing some of the finest ceramics in Japan and has a well-preserved old samurai quarter. During the feudal period, Hagi was the castle town of the Chōshū domain, which, together with Satsuma (corresponding to modern Kagoshima in southern Kyūshū), was instrumental in defeating the Tokugawa government and ushering in a new age after the Meiji Restoration. The importance of Hagi's role in the modernisation of Japan was recognised in 2015 by Unesco, who decreed World Heritage status on five historical industrial sites.

