Welcome to Takamatsu

The buoyant port city of Takamatsu (高松) hums a vibrant, many-part harmony – venerable castle grounds that host contemporary crafts fairs, the small-town-big-city energy of a prefectural capital, regional culinary specialities like Sanuki udon and the heritage of traditional gems like Ritsurin-kōen. It's urban Japan at its most pleasant and pretension-free.

Read More