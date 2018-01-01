Welcome to Takamatsu
The buoyant port city of Takamatsu (高松) hums a vibrant, many-part harmony – venerable castle grounds that host contemporary crafts fairs, the small-town-big-city energy of a prefectural capital, regional culinary specialities like Sanuki udon and the heritage of traditional gems like Ritsurin-kōen. It's urban Japan at its most pleasant and pretension-free.
On a practical and pleasurable level, Takamatsu is also a transportation hub. It serves as a jumping-off point for day-trippers to ferry to the snowballing art scene on the islands of the Inland Sea, and good train links mean visitors can consider staying in Takamatsu to visit prefecture hotspots such as Kotohira, Zentsūji, Marugame and Yashima.
