Welcome to Miyako Islands

Just north of the Tropic of Cancer, the Miyako Islands (宮古諸島) are an open secret that more visitors have lately been discovering. The islands' appeal is not at all surprising, as they happen to have some of the most beautiful white-sand beaches in the Southwest Islands, with good diving, snorkelling and kiteboarding to boot. Comprising the island group are the main island of Miyako-jima, along with Ikema-jima, Irabu-jima, Shimoji-jima and Kurima-jima, plus a scattering of tiny islets.

