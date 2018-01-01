Welcome to Miyako-jima
The main island in the Miyako group, Miyako-jima (宮古島) is a mostly flat expanse of sugar cane edged with excellent beaches, and long fingers of land pointing out into the sea. Lying just offshore are four smaller islands, all of which are connected to the main island by bridges.
You can happily spend your days here hopping from one great beach to the next, with a spot of snorkelling or stand-up paddleboarding here and there if you're so inclined. If you tire of that, a seaside drive to the various capes and wetlands is a great way to spend a few hours.