Welcome to Spanish Town
Top experiences in Spanish Town
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.
Spanish Town activities
Private Kingston Day Trip From Ocho Rios
After morning pickup from your Ocho Rios hotel, travel in an air-conditioned private vehicle south through the forest of Fern Gully. Keep your camera handy for photo ops as you cross through the mountains. Continue driving for a little more than one hour to reach Spanish Town, the capital of Jamaica from the 16th to the 19th centuries. There, stop to visit St. Jago de la Vaga Cathedral, which is more than 300 years old.Another 30 minutes drive takes you into the heart of Kingston. Head to the Tuff Gong Studio, which was founded in 1965 by reggae superstar Bob Marley. Next, check out the local farmers market, the biggest fresh food market in Jamaica, then go uptown to Emancipation Park. Your final destination in Kingston is the Bob Marley Museum, located in the Kingston home of the ‘king’ of reggae music. See memorabilia such as Marley’s gold and platinum records, his favorite guitar, and his on–site recording studio.Relax on the journey back to Ocho Rios where your tour ends with drop-off at your hotel.
Kingston City Tour
You will travel via the north coast and then turn inland to enjoy the lush vegetation. During this wonderful Kingston Tour, you will have a chance to visit Spanish Town -the Old Capital 472 years old, now called Emancipation Square- & Kingston –the current capital and the largest English Speaking city in the Caribbean-.The tour also includes a visit to other important Kingston Highlights, like Beverley Hills, the Statue of Bob Marley, National Stadium, National Arena & Emancipation Park, where you will have plenty of time to get to know the places and take pictures. You will also visit Devon House; one of Jamaica's most celebrated historical landmarks, where you can purchase tasty Jamaican Patties as well as Jamaica’s best Ice-Cream. You will enjoy strolling through Kingston’s most elegant surviving 19th century mansion, magnificently furnished with 1860’s style, built by Jamaica’s first black millionaire, George Stiebel.And, at Bob Marley Museum (Optional), you will enjoy a 1 hour long tour where you’ll take a concise look at the life of the Reggae Super Star. Plus, if you want to go shopping (Optional), you will be taken to Sovereign Mall, a modern shopping center. IMPORTANT HIGHLIGHTS:* Explore Jamaica's capital* Old Spanish Town* Access to Bob Marley's Museum
Private Tour: Day Trip to Kingston from Ocho Rios
Visit some of Kingston's famous attractions, including Bob Marley Museum, Devon House on this full day tour from Ocho Rios. You'll be picked up from your hotel in Ocho Rios, where you'll begin your journey to the southern side of the island. Get on board your air-conditioned bus or car and travel pass over green mountains and rivers, local communities and rich Georgian Architecture enroute to Kingston.Journey through Fern Gully, a 3-mile (5-kilometer) road where hundreds of different variety of ferns forms a canopy of tropical greenery over the once old river course now a main road. Traverse meandering highways up Mount Diablo and admire the scenic views below. On our approach to Kingston, we will pass through Jamaica's old capital Spanish town where we will see the Spanish buildings and their ruins including the oldest bridge in the Caribbean. Nestled below the Blue Mountain Range sits Kingston and it stretches to Kingston Harbour, the seventh deepest natural harbor in the world.Relax and enjoy the best Kingston attractions and learn about the culture, history and heritage. See the historic buildings and Simon Bolivar statue in Downtown, and observe Jamaicans go about their daily activities in the streets and markets.Stop at Devon House, a mansion built by Jamaica’s first black millionaire in 1881. Tour interiors of this grand house and experience the best tasting home made ice cream.Stop for lunch at Market Place where you can choose from a wide variety of international and local cuisine or dine at Usain Bolt's Tracks and Records, a restaurant, sports bar and mini-museum featuring the world's fastest man (meals not included). After lunch, visit the Bob Marley Museum, sited in the musician’s former home. Take a guided tour of the house where he lived and became reggae legend. This museum was even the US President's first stop when he arrived in Jamaica.Enjoy the comfortable and scenic drive back to end your trip at your Ocho Rios Hotel.
National Heroes and National Gallery Tour with Lunch
From your Ocho Rios hotel you will get on board an air-conditioned vehicle and travel pass lush vegetation, local communities and rich Georgian architecture en route to Kingston, the Capital City and the melting pot of Jamaica's heritage, culture and culinary delights.Journey through Fern Gully, a 3-mile (5-kilometer) road where hundreds of ferns of different varieties form a canopy of tropical greenery over the once old river course, now a main road. Traverse meandering highways up Mount Diablo and admire the scenic views below. On your approach to Kingston, you will pass through Spanish Town, Jamaica's old capital, where you will see the oldest bridge in the Caribbean as well as Spanish buildings and their ruins. Then, nestled below the Blue Mountain Range you will find Kingston which stretches to Kingston Harbour - the seventh deepest natural harbor in the world.Once at Kington your sightseeing tour will begin. Visit the resting place of several of Jamaica's national heroes while you learn about the culture, history and heritage. See historic monuments erected in their honor, and observe Jamaicans go about their daily activities in the streets and markets.Stop at The National Gallery of Jamaica (NGJ), which was established in 1974, the oldest and largest public art museum in the Anglophone Caribbean. It has a comprehensive collection of early, modern and contemporary art from Jamaica along with smaller Caribbean and international holdings. The NGJ has collections on permanent view but also has an active exhibitions program, which includes retrospectives of work by major Jamaican artists, thematic exhibitions, guest-curated exhibitions, touring exhibitions that originate outside of the island, and the premier national exhibition, the Jamaica Biennial. Enjoy the breath taking artistic talents of the Jamaican people.After the National Gallery there will be a stop for lunch at the Usain Bolt's Tracks and Records Sports Bar and Lounge where you can enjoy some of the world's fastest man's favorite dishes (additional cost). Taste the unique and vast Jamaican fusion menu that has people coming back for their mouthwatering favorites! In addition to multiple bar & lounge areas and dining destinations, the signature Usain Bolt’s Tracks & Records boasts a mezzanine, VIP areas, hi-tech booth seating, and a retail shop that carries exclusive Brand Bolt products. After lunch you will journey back to your Ocho Rios hotel.
Kingston Town combo with Bob Marley Museum and Port Royal
Enjoy a day out in the hustle and bustle of the Island Capital City - Kingston via the majestic buildings of Spanish Town.Port Royale was once the wickedest city in the world, home to the real Pirates of the Caribbean and your guide will tell you their tales. Visit the Giddy House, swallowed up in earthquakes in times gone by. Can you walk straight once inside?Drive through the City and see many monuments and famous buildings as you gain some knowledge in to the peoples lifestyles.Free time at the Sovereign shopping center ahead of the option of visiting Devon House or the Bob Marley museum (extra costs to enter) Devon House is a Great House surround by a small variety of gift shops plus the Jamaican "ice-scream". The Bob Marley Museum was his home and recording studio and where he was shot. The bullet holes are still there for you to see today, as this has now become a museum in his honor housing some of his clothes, musical instruments and other memorability.
Kingston City Tour
You will travel via the north coast and then turn inland to enjoy the lush vegetation. During this wonderful Kingston Tour, you will have a chance to visit Spanish Town -the Old Capital 472 years old, now called Emancipation Square- & Kingston –the current capital and the largest English Speaking city in the Caribbean-.The tour also includes a visit to other important Kingston Highlights, like Beverley Hills, the Statue of Bob Marley, National Stadium, and National Arena & Emancipation Park, where you will have plenty of time to get to know the places and take pictures. You will also visit Devon House; one of Jamaica's most celebrated historical landmarks, to purchase tasty Jamaican Patties as well as Jamaica’s best Ice-Cream. Enjoy strolling through Kingston’s one most elegant, surviving 19th century mansion, magnificently furnished 1860’s style, built by Jamaica’s first black millionaire, George Stiebel.And, at Bob Marley Museum (Optional), you will enjoy a 1 hour long tour where you’ll take a concise look at the life of the Reggae Super Star. Plus, if you want to go shopping (Optional), you will be taken to Sovereign Mall, a modern shopping center.* Explore Jamaica's capital.* Drive through the old Spanish Town.* Access to Bob Marley's Museum.