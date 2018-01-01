National Heroes and National Gallery Tour with Lunch

From your Ocho Rios hotel you will get on board an air-conditioned vehicle and travel pass lush vegetation, local communities and rich Georgian architecture en route to Kingston, the Capital City and the melting pot of Jamaica's heritage, culture and culinary delights.Journey through Fern Gully, a 3-mile (5-kilometer) road where hundreds of ferns of different varieties form a canopy of tropical greenery over the once old river course, now a main road. Traverse meandering highways up Mount Diablo and admire the scenic views below. On your approach to Kingston, you will pass through Spanish Town, Jamaica's old capital, where you will see the oldest bridge in the Caribbean as well as Spanish buildings and their ruins. Then, nestled below the Blue Mountain Range you will find Kingston which stretches to Kingston Harbour - the seventh deepest natural harbor in the world.Once at Kington your sightseeing tour will begin. Visit the resting place of several of Jamaica's national heroes while you learn about the culture, history and heritage. See historic monuments erected in their honor, and observe Jamaicans go about their daily activities in the streets and markets.Stop at The National Gallery of Jamaica (NGJ), which was established in 1974, the oldest and largest public art museum in the Anglophone Caribbean. It has a comprehensive collection of early, modern and contemporary art from Jamaica along with smaller Caribbean and international holdings. The NGJ has collections on permanent view but also has an active exhibitions program, which includes retrospectives of work by major Jamaican artists, thematic exhibitions, guest-curated exhibitions, touring exhibitions that originate outside of the island, and the premier national exhibition, the Jamaica Biennial. Enjoy the breath taking artistic talents of the Jamaican people.After the National Gallery there will be a stop for lunch at the Usain Bolt's Tracks and Records Sports Bar and Lounge where you can enjoy some of the world's fastest man's favorite dishes (additional cost). Taste the unique and vast Jamaican fusion menu that has people coming back for their mouthwatering favorites! In addition to multiple bar & lounge areas and dining destinations, the signature Usain Bolt’s Tracks & Records boasts a mezzanine, VIP areas, hi-tech booth seating, and a retail shop that carries exclusive Brand Bolt products. After lunch you will journey back to your Ocho Rios hotel.