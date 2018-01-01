Welcome to Morant Bay
Morant Bay, the town that played a pivotal role in Jamaica’s history, squats on a hill behind the coast road. These days, it’s a busy little town with a lively central market, its sugar-producing heyday long behind it. Most of the town’s early colonial-era buildings were burned in the Morant Bay Rebellion of 1865, led by the town’s national hero, Paul Bogle, but a couple of gems remain.
October 11 is Paul Bogle Day, when a party is held in the town square and a 10km road race sets out from Stony Gut.
Top experiences in Morant Bay
