Welcome to Morant Bay

Morant Bay, the town that played a pivotal role in Jamaica’s history, squats on a hill behind the coast road. These days, it’s a busy little town with a lively central market, its sugar-producing heyday long behind it. Most of the town’s early colonial-era buildings were burned in the Morant Bay Rebellion of 1865, led by the town’s national hero, Paul Bogle, but a couple of gems remain.

Read More